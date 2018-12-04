By

California Democrats eye mandating that state schools stock abortion pills

by Kimberly Leonard , Washington Examiner, 12/3/18

California Democrats will be taking another stab at requiring all public colleges and universities to stock the abortion pill, anticipating a different outcome with a new governor taking over the helm in January.

Democratic state Sen. Connie Leyva on Monday introduced the latest version of the bill, the College Student Right to Access Act, during the first day of the Senate’s session. The legislation would make abortion pills available to students at schools associated with the University of California and California State University.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said during his campaign that he would have supported the provision.

“I would have supported that. I have long supported that,” Newsom said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “I subscribe to Planned Parenthood and NARAL’s position on that.”

A similar bill was vetoed in October by outgoing Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who said there was little evidence that California students had trouble accessing the medication. Nearly $9.6 million in private funds would have been needed to help pay for the program.

If the bill is passed, women would be able to use the abortion pill up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy as an alternative to surgical abortion.

“California has always been a leader, and why shouldn’t we be a leader in women’s rights as well?” Leyva told the Daily Californian . “We need to say to the rest of the country that we value women, we respect women, and they need to choose what to do with respect to their own body.”

In a statement from her office she said she was “confident” Newsom would support the bill.

“Regardless of where they may live, all Californians should have access to the full range and choices of reproductive care services so that they can plan their futures and accomplish their goals,” she said.

The provision would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023.