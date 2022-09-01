California Democrats Fail to Increase Taxes on guns or take away guns

By

California Democrats are realizing that crime is a serious problem. They see the public is tired of the justice system protecting criminals and making more victims. The most radical of Democrats were trying to increase taxes on guns and ammunition—they take away your right to a concealed weapon outside your home.

The good news is that both measures failed. Expect them to be back on the docket for next year—those that want to protect government from the people cannot afford regular citizens being about to defend themselves.

California Democrats Fail to Increase Taxes on guns or take away gun

California moved swiftly to limit concealed weapons after Supreme Court ruling. It may have backfired — Because Portantino added an emergency clause to the bill — so it would take effect immediately upon Newsom’s signature — it needs a two-thirds majority to pass. The measure fell two votes short Tuesday night, on a 51-19 vote in the state Assembly. Dustin Gardiner in the San Francisco Chronicle Hannah Wiley in the Los Angeles Times$ — 9/1/22

California lawmakers reject new firearms tax for 2nd year — California lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it needed in the state Senate in an initial vote. Don Thompson Associated Press — 9/1/22