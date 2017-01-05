California Democrats Hire Gun Dealer to Mexican Cartel as Attorney for State vs. President Trump

By

Remember the cops, Mexican Mayors and U.S. Border Patrol agents killed by the Mexican cartel? Remember, how, using the authority of government, created, promoted and defended the sale of assault weapons to the drug dealers of Mexico? Eric Holder. When Bill Clinton was leaving office in January, 2001, he gave a pardon to an international thief and embezzler—after the wife of the crooked Marc Rich donated $500,000 to the political causes of the Clintons (a forerunner of the pay for play Clinton Foundation scam)—the attorney was Eric Holder. While U.S. Attorney General he used his position to harass white people, call them racist JUST BECAUSE OF THEIR SKIN, he demeaned law enforcement and started the process of creating hate against police. Now he will be paid to represent YOU against President Trump. Sounds to me like a political payoff rather than a real legal contract. So, we do not like a water policy, he will “fight” for us? When Trump enforces the immigration laws, he will represent us by saying laws should not be enforced. Again, this is why you do not vote to raise taxes or pass bonds—your money will be used to hurt you. “Fast and Furious” was Holder’s way to promote chaos and crime—and now he is our attorney.

KPCC staff, 1/4/17

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has been hired by the California Legislature to advise them in their “efforts to resist any attempts to roll back the progress California has made.”

The California Legislature has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as outside legal counsel to help navigate any potential conflicts with the incoming Trump administration.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon wrote they had retained the law firm of Covington & Burling, which Holder heads, and that the team will advise legislators in their “efforts to resist any attempts to roll back the progress California has made.”

The lawmakers cited a desire to protect the economy and, in particular, the state’s progressive policies on climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration.

“With the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead,” Rendon and de León wrote.

Holder was the nation’s first black attorney general and a close friend of outgoing President Barack Obama. His tenure included work on criminal justice reform, civil rights and community-police relations. Obama asked him to personally look into the investigation following the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

“I am honored that the legislature chose Covington to serve as its legal advisor as it considers how to respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California’s residents and policy priorities,” Holder said in a statement. “I am confident that our expertise across a wide array of federal legal and regulatory issues will be a great resource to the legislature.”

