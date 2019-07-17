California Democrats Protected This: Feds charge nearly two dozen suspected MS-13 gang members with seven murders

By

California, thanks to the Democrats, have become a haven for criminals from foreign nations. In this story, it tells how the vile MS-13 gang came to California and stayed—the police could and would do nothing. Now seven people are dead—thanks to Newsom and friends. When will the DA’s and the Department of Justice act the ability of criminals to stay out of jail. In this case it took the Federal government to stop it—neither L.A. County nor the California Attorney general did anything until the Federal government came into the State to save lives. “Federal authorities have charged nearly two dozen people in California with crimes linked to the MS-13 gang. An FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joint task force arrested 22 alleged gang members and potential members on 12 charges related to the murder of seven people over the past two years, according to Fox 11. The indictment, unsealed Monday, details the murders of rival gang members, gang members suspected of helping police, and a homeless man who was living in a park that the MS-13 gang considered its own.” Feel safe in California? You shouldn’t—politicians do not allow cops to do their job in protecting us.

Feds charge nearly two dozen suspected MS-13 gang members with seven murders

by Tim Pearce, Washington Examiner, 7/16/19

Federal authorities have charged nearly two dozen people in California with crimes linked to the MS-13 gang.

An FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joint task force arrested 22 alleged gang members and potential members on 12 charges related to the murder of seven people over the past two years, according to Fox 11.

The indictment, unsealed Monday, details the murders of rival gang members, gang members suspected of helping police, and a homeless man who was living in a park that the MS-13 gang considered its own.

“We have now taken off the streets nearly two dozen people associated with the most violent arm of MS-13 in Los Angeles, where the gang is believed to have killed 24 people over the past two years,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. “This investigation has been an unqualified success. The collaborative law enforcement effort solved several murder cases and dealt a severe blow to members of the gang who engaged in acts of brutality not seen in the region for over 20 years.”

The indictment detailed several instances of MS-13 gang members using machetes to chop up victims and dispose of their bodies.