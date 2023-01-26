By

You pay for a driver’s license to the State of California. Then you pay for a car license, every year—why, what new services do you get for that? Why not a permanent, onetime fee, which is just for record keeping? Then you pay a tax on gas that includes the Feds, the State AND a sales tax. Now the Democrats want you to pay upwards of $900 a year, JUST for the right to drive. “On top of the highest gas tax and car tax in the nation, CA politicians now want to impose a new “Mileage Tax” to charge drivers 6-cents per mile – or an additional $900/year! “State’s Top Transportation Official Says Mileage Fee is “Inevitable” “The Road Usage Charge (RUC) is an important strategy in the plan to both reduce greenhouse gases and fund other greenhouse gas reduction strategies.” — CA Air Resources Board This is racist and anti-middle class. The rich can afford another $900 for the right to drive to the country club or the port to get to their yachts. The rest of us will have this money taken from the food we eat, our kids needs and life in general. People of color, many in the lower income groups, will be hit the hardest. Why do Democrats hate the poor and people of color?

California Democrats Want to Impose a New Mileage Tax on All Drivers

San Diego News Desk, 1/26/23

On top of the highest gas tax and car tax in the nation, CA politicians now want to impose a new “Mileage Tax” to charge drivers 6-cents per mile – or an additional $900/year!

“State’s Top Transportation Official Says Mileage Fee is “Inevitable”

“The Road Usage Charge (RUC) is an important strategy in the plan to both reduce greenhouse gases and fund other greenhouse gas reduction strategies.” — CA Air Resources Board

Support the Campaign to Block the Mileage Tax in CA

“This road charge is an innovative funding mechanism that allows drivers to support road and highway maintenance based on how many miles they drive…ensures that drivers all pay their fair share for highway and road maintenance.” — Caltrans

Here’s what’s being proposed:

California politicians are moving forward with a costly and unfair new “Mileage Tax” that will charge every driver at least 6-cents per mile – or $900/year for the average driver.

This new Mileage Tax would be an additional cost on top of the highest gas and car taxes in the nation.

The Biden Administration is backing California’s Mileage Tax proposal by including a “Mileage Tax Pilot Program” in the FY23 budget to study California’s tax once it is implemented to make a case for a national Mileage Tax.

Here’s how much it will cost you:

The initial proposed Mileage Tax is at least 6-cents per mile – or $900/year for the average driver who puts just 15,000 miles on their car in a year. We expect once this initial tax is imposed the rate will skyrocket higher.

How we can fight back:

Reform California is leading the statewide opposition campaign to BLOCK this costly and crazy proposal. The campaign to block these mandates features a two-pronged attack: 1) blocking the first county pilot of the Mileage Tax slated for 2023 to show California Democrats voters will rebel against this proposal and 2) passing the California Taxpayer Protection ballot measure in 2024 to force a public vote on any statewide Mileage Tax.

We MUST generate public opposition to the Mileage Tax ASAP – so please chip in a contribution to our campaign TODAY so we wage this campaign and block the proposal!