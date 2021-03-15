California Department of Education: Students Should HONOR Human Sacrifices of the Aztecs!

By

Great news for the culture of suicide and murder. Our government schools are going to promote the Aztec culture of human sacrifices. How long before some kid decided to sacrifice a fellow student—or a teacher they do not like. Why is government promotion the killing of human beings? Maybe this is what they are now calling abortions—a human sacrifice? “The chant starts with a declaration that “you are my other me” and “if I do harm to you, I do harm to myself.” Before chanting the name of the Aztec god Tezkatlipoka, the text reads: “Seeking the roots of the truth, seeking the truth of the roots, elders and us youth, (youth), critical thinking through.” It adds: “Tezkatlipoka, Tezkatlipoka, x2 smoking mirror, self-reflection Tezkatlipoka.” Tezkatlipoka is the name of an Aztec god that was honored with human sacrifice. According to the World History Encyclopedia, an impersonator of Tezkatlipoka would be sacrificed with his heart removed to honor the deity. California Department of Education proposes curriculum on ethnic studies.Youtube In Aztec mythology, Tezkatlipoka is the brother of Quetzalcoatl, Huizilopochtli and Xipe Totec — all of whom appear to be invoked in the proposed chant. Now our kids, not reciting a prayer or the pledge to our nation in the classroom will instead be chanting for human sacrifices. Another reason to Recall Newsom—and to have school choice.

California proposes curriculum on Aztec god honored by human sacrifice

By Sam Dorman, Fox News, 3/11/21

The California Department of Education has proposed an ethnic studies “model curriculum” that includes, among other things, chanting the names of Aztec gods in an attempt to build unity among schoolchildren.

Included in the draft curriculum is a list of “lesson resources” with a chant based on “In Lak Ech,” which it describes as “love, unity, mutual respect,” and “Panche Be,” which it describes as “seeking the roots of truth.”

The chant starts with a declaration that “you are my other me” and “if I do harm to you, I do harm to myself.” Before chanting the name of the Aztec god Tezkatlipoka, the text reads: “Seeking the roots of the truth, seeking the truth of the roots, elders and us youth, (youth), critical thinking through.”

It adds: “Tezkatlipoka, Tezkatlipoka, x2 smoking mirror, self-reflection Tezkatlipoka.”

Tezkatlipoka is the name of an Aztec god that was honored with human sacrifice. According to the World History Encyclopedia, an impersonator of Tezkatlipoka would be sacrificed with his heart removed to honor the deity.

California Department of Education proposes curriculum on ethnic studies.Youtube

In Aztec mythology, Tezkatlipoka is the brother of Quetzalcoatl, Huizilopochtli and Xipe Totec — all of whom appear to be invoked in the proposed chant.

A portion read, “pulsating creation huitzilopochtli cause like sunlight, the light inside of us, in will to action’s what brings… Xipe Totek, Xipe Totek, x2 transformation, liberation, education, emancipation. imagination revitalization, liberation, transformation, decolonization, liberation, education, emancipation, changin’ our situation in this human transformation.”

A linked video showed what appeared to be students engaging in a unity chant with some of the language described.

Another chant used the term “Hunab Ku,” or “One-God,” which Encyclopedia Brittanica identified as a Mayan deity.

That portion of the chant read: “we’re here to transform the world we’re spiraling, rotating & revolving in, giving thanks daily, tlazokamati, giving thanks daily, tlazokamati, healing & transforming as we’re evolving in this universe, universe, of Hunab Ku, Hunab Ku, x2 Nahui OlIin Lak Ech – Panche Beh, Ethnic Studies For All, Represent!!”

According to CDE’s website, the school board is supposed to review a draft of the curriculum on March 17-18. CDE did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Reported by Discovery Institute researcher Chris Rufo, the curriculum was just one of many diversity programs to gain attention in recent months. Much of its language and content bears resemblance to other programs that have been associated with critical race theory — a controversial way of analyzing identity that has been the subject of intense debate.

The California curriculum’s introduction argued that the program would help marginalized groups.

“By affirming the identities and contributions of marginalized groups in our society, ethnic studies helps students see themselves and each other as part of the narrative of the United States,” it read. “Importantly, this helps students see themselves as active agents in the interethnic bridge-building process we call American life.”

The guiding principles included goals including, “celebrate and honor Native People/s of the land and communities of Black Indigenous People of Color.” Another guiding principle read: “Center and place high value on the pre-colonial, ancestral knowledge, narratives, and communal experiences of Native people/s and people of color and groups that are typically marginalized in society.”

The field of ethnic studies, it claimed, “critically grapples with the various power structures and forms of oppression that continue to have social, emotional, cultural, economic, and political impacts.”

The above chants were part of a list of instructional resources for educators to use in order to facilitate discussions about “race, racism, bigotry, and the experiences of