California Dept. of Insurance Rewarded for Hiring People Based on Race/Ethnicity and Paying Based on Gender, NOT Quality

Dave Jones the elected head of the California Department of Insurance and a candidate for Attorney General is so proud of being a bigot, he sent out a press release announcing his award.
Read the release carefully, not one mention any of the contracts were given based on experience or skill—just “diversity”. Then note that he pays folks based on gender, not if they are good at their job.
Dave Jones and the California Department of Insurance have normalized racism, bigotry and hate, as if he was Insurance Commission for Alabama in 1960—except he openly hates white people—including himself. Based on his views he should drop out of the race for Attorney General—he is white and his opponent is Hispanic—to elect Jones would be to accept racism in the office.
|SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -The California Department of Insurance today was honored at the 2018 Gender Equity Challenge Forum for its commitment to increase diversity within the insurance industry through Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones’ Insurance Diversity Initiative. The department is among one of the nine honorees and the only public agency to receive this notable recognition.
“The California Insurance Diversity Initiative started a conversation among insurers, diverse suppliers, governing board members, advocates, and stakeholders that has translated into action,” said Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. “The doors of economic opportunity have been opened to women-owned businesses, and we have witnessed significant progress in the insurance industry. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to challenge the status quo to diversify the insurance industry.”
Established by Commissioner Jones in 2011, the Insurance Diversity Initiative was recognized by the forum for advancing the principles of gender equity as a result of the transparency initiative that collects and disseminates data regarding the state of diversity in the insurance industry publicly. In an effort to focus on diversity issues within California’s $310 billion insurance industry, Commissioner Jones created the initiative to encourage increased procurement from California’s diverse suppliers, such as Women Business Enterprises (WBEs),and diversity among insurer governing boards.
In the first Insurance Diversity Survey in 2012, insurance companies self-reported their annual procurement spend in California with WBEs at $153 million. As of the last Insurance Diversity Survey collected for 2016, annual procurement spend from WBEs have increased over three-fold to $506.4 million. The critical data provides key metrics for measuring the progress of women in the areas of supplier and governing board diversity.
Commissioner Jones delivered an acceptance speech at the forum highlighting the main components of the initiative and underscoring the progress in gender equity made since its inception through the administration of the surveys to collect and make public data regarding the diversity efforts of insurers, as well as through outreach, partnerships, and the department-hosted Annual Diversity Summit.
