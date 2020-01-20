By

As tuition is set to go up every year for the next five years for UC students, the winners are illegal aliens. Sacramento Democrats want help finance graduate degrees for those who are violating our immigration laws. Honest students lose, dishonest students win. The new California way. “The University of California and California State University graduate students who fall under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) will soon be eligible for special loans to help pay for school. “Undocumented students face greater obstacles to get the proper financial support that is needed to enroll in a graduate or professional degree program at a public university.” Of course they have greater obstacles. Anyone who violates the law and has yet to be punished would have problems. Imagine, the taxpayers financing those that have no regard for the Rule of Law or our Constitution. In almost any other country—especially Mexico, they would be jailed and within days of being caught, thrown out of the country. Here we reward lawbreakers with free education, free health care, food stamps, housing vouchers, protection from arrest by police. Now the rewards grow. This is another reason to vote NO on Prop. 13 on the March ballot—it would give more money to government schools so they can reward law breakers.

California ‘Dreamers’ set to get more state funding

Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, Campus Reform, 1/15/20

SB 354 will enable DACA students to receive additional funding to continue their education in graduate school

Costs of $2 million annually are expected to increase UC and CSU tuition statewide

The 2020-21 school year is good news for Dreamers in California.

The University of California and California State University graduate students who fall under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) will soon be eligible for special loans to help pay for school.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed a series of bills relating to higher education in the state, including adjustments to admissions processes and increasing access to government loans and grants.

“Higher education has the power to transform lives, and all hardworking young people in our state deserve a shot at it,” Newsom said. “This package of bills strikes at the forces that keep the doors of opportunity closed to too many people in our state.”

SB 354, which commences this 2020-21 academic year, will “expand DREAM loan eligibility to a student who is enrolled in a program of study leading to a professional or graduate degree, including, but not limited to, a teaching credential, if the student meets the other applicable qualifications.”

“Undocumented students face greater obstacles to get the proper financial support that is needed to enroll in a graduate or professional degree program at a public university,” Maria Elena Durazo, author of the bill and California State Senator, said. “With the signing of SB 354, we will move our state closer towards ensuring that all Californians have the same opportunities for academic success.”

Those eligible for the loan must adhere to certain guidelines. While the minimum loan is $4,000, the maximum loan may not exceed $20,000. In addition, recipients must be enrolled at least half-time at a UC or CSU campus, have a valid California DREAM Act application on file and meet academic progress standards throughout their award year.

The standard repayment for a DREAM loan is 10 years. The bill states “Repayment shall commence following a six-month grace period that begins when a student graduates or ceases to maintain at least half-time enrollment in a degree or certificate program.”