Newsom sent $31 billion worth of unemployment checks to people in State prison—including folks on death row. Now he is caught with another massive scam—over 300,000 people receiving disability checks have had them frozen. That is a massive number—and Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom have been AWOL in protecting the public from yet another scam. “California’s Employment Development Department announced that its frozen 300,000 new claims for disability benefits while it investigates possible fraud. The EDD’s suspicions were piqued by a sudden surge in applications for benefits. The California department that distributes workers’ disability benefits is freezing more than 300,000 claims while it investigates possible fraudulent applications. There has been an unusual amount of new disability claims made to the Employment Development Department in the past month, the EDD said.” What other State agencies have massive scams—we need more audits.

California EDD freezes 300,000 disability claims

By KTVU Staff, 1/14/22

California’s Employment Development Department announced that its frozen 300,000 new claims for disability benefits while it investigates possible fraud. The EDD’s suspicions were piqued by a sudden surge in applications for benefits.

The California department that distributes workers’ disability benefits is freezing more than 300,000 claims while it investigates possible fraudulent applications.

There has been an unusual amount of new disability claims made to the Employment Development Department in the past month, the EDD said.

That prompted the department to freeze applications while it investigates which are legitimate.

Applicants are being asked to provide additional information to verify their identities and disability status.

The situation is reminiscent of problems the EDD has faced with unemployment claims. In October, state officials said that the EDD was bilked out of $20 billion from applicants filing phony jobless claims.

The EDD had tried freezing unemployment payments while it sought to sort out the deserving cases from the fraudulent applications. But the EDD agreed to abandon that tactic when it settled a class-action lawsuit and instead agreed to send checks while it investigated potential fraud.