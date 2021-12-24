By

One of the biggest scams—promoting racism—has been the hiring of “equity” officers, people who love racism and promote it as if they were members of the Klan in Tan. The other part of the scam are the grifters who take these very high paying jobs. We already had someone who lives and works in Philadelphia get a high paying California scam job. Now we find someone living and working in Texas getting the same deal. “Kadakia is the second California education equity official to depart in recent weeks. The Golden State’s first superintendent of equity, Daniel Lee, resigned earlier this month. Politico reported how Lee lived in Philadelphia while collecting a salary of more than $161,000 from the state of California. The California Department of Education issued a statement Thursday to Politico, confirming that Kadakia left the agency. “We sought to ensure that all our personnel were in line with the new guidance,” the department stated. “In doing so, we accepted Ms. Kadakia’s resignation.” Now the question is, who has been fired for the employment of these grifters? Seriously we already have enough California residents that are haters and bigots, why do we have to import them?

California education ‘equity’ official resigns because she lives in Texas

By Madeleine Hubbard, Just the News, 12/23/21

The California Department of Education’s equity project manager has resigned due to the fact she lives in Texas.

Pamela Kadakia worked for the California state department while living in Texas, according to Politico. Additionally, the Lone Star State is on California’s state-funded travel ban list.

California law mandates that state employees live there unless they need to live in another location for their work, such as lobbying in D.C.

Kadakia is the second California education equity official to depart in recent weeks. The Golden State’s first superintendent of equity, Daniel Lee, resigned earlier this month. Politico reported how Lee lived in Philadelphia while collecting a salary of more than $161,000 from the state of California.

The California Department of Education issued a statement Thursday to Politico, confirming that Kadakia left the agency.

“We sought to ensure that all our personnel were in line with the new guidance,” the department stated. “In doing so, we accepted Ms. Kadakia’s resignation.”