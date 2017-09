Prior Energy Price Updates reported natural gas prices on a monthly basis. However, these prices, in particular Residential prices, have a high seasonal variability. In order to provide a more consistent measure of the changing cost of living and cost of doing business associated with this energy source, the data below and in subsequent Updates is reported as a moving 12-month average. This change will also be made to the Center’s Indicators during the current revision process. Consistent with the treatment of electricity prices above, California prices are compared to the average for the US other than California in order to net out the significant effect of California prices on the overall US average.

Average prices for the 12 months ending June 2017 and changes from the previous 12-month period: