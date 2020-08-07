By

California Energy Prices Continue to Rise Higher Than Other States

The average 2020 annual residential electricity bill was 25.9% higher than in 2010

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 8/6/20

The Center for Jobs and the Economy at the California Business Roundtable reports that California gas and energy prices continued to rise higher in July than nearly all other states. “These outcomes mean that even as many households struggle under the current economic conditions, the state’s energy policies continue to take an increasing share of household incomes both directly in gasoline and utility bills and indirectly as these costs are incorporated into the prices of every other component of the costs of living,” the Center for Jobs and the Economy reported.

Just over one year ago in June 2019, California Globe reported that the Sacramento Municipal Utility District began charging Sacramento electricity users and ratepayers a new rate system that charges residential users higher rates between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m… much higher rates, just in time to get home from work, feed the family, do a couple loads of laundry, bathe the kiddies, maybe vacuum a room or two, and watch a little Netflix.

These new summer “peak” rates appear to be about 40% – 200% higher, looking at the bill.

Most Californians already know that for every tank of gas, $10 of the total cost is state-imposed gas taxes, thanks to Senate Bill 1, signed into law by then Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017, which increased the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon, and increased automobile registration fees by more than $175. SB 1 said, “Over the next 10 years, the state faces a $59 billion shortfall to adequately maintain the existing state highway system in order to keep it in a basic state of good repair.”

The gas tax increase was estimated to generate $54 billion over a decade. In November of 2018, voters rejected Proposition 6, the gas tax repeal.

This year, my Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) bill claims I’m using 74% more energy than I did last year at this time, yet the weather has been quite mild for summer in Sacramento. There is no possible way my husband and I are using 74% more energy in our home than last year.

This is a great report by Center for Jobs and the Economy at the California Business Roundtable:

California vs. US Fuel Price Gap at 48.9% Premium

$1.04

Price Per Gallon

Above US Average

(CA Average)

The July average price per gallon of regular gasoline in California rose 12 cents from June to $3.15. The California premium above the average for the US other than California ($2.12) rose to $1.04, a 48.9% difference.

2nd

Ranked by price

In July, California had the 2nd highest gasoline price among the states and DC, behind only Hawaii. Californians paid $1.31 a gallon more than consumers in Mississippi, the state with the lowest price.

California vs. US Diesel Price

$0.97

Price Per Gallon

Above US Average

(CA Average)

The July average price per gallon of diesel in California rose 3 cents from June to $3.34. The California premium above the average for the US other than California ($2.37) rose to 97.2 cents, a 41.0% difference.

2nd

Ranked by price

In July, California had the 2nd highest diesel price among the states and DC, behind only Hawaii.

Range Between Highest and Lowest Prices by Region

$1.12

Price per Gallon

Above US Average

(Bay Area Region)

The cost premium above the US (other than California) average price for regular gasoline ranged from $0.94 in the Central Valley Region (average July price of $3.06), to $1.12 in Bay Area Region (average July price of $3.24).

California Residential Electricity Price

55.8%

Above Average for

Rest of US

California average Residential Price for the 12 months ended May 2020 was 19.69 cents/kWh, staying at 55.8% higher than the US average of 12.64 cents/kWh for all states other than California. California’s residential prices remained the 7th highest in the nation.

California Residential Electric Bill

25.9%

Growth Since 2010

For the 12 months ended May 2020, the average annual Residential electricity bill in California was $1,251, or 25.9% higher ($257) than the comparable bill in 2010 (the year the AB 32 implementation began with the Early Action items). In this same period, the average US (less CA) electricity bill for all the other states grew only 1.6% ($22).

Residential bills, however, vary widely by region, with the estimated annual household usage in 2018 as much as 59% higher in the interior regions compared to the milder climate coastal areas.

$6.2b

Premium Above

US Average Price

For the 12 months ended May 2020, California’s higher electricity prices translated into Residential ratepayers paying $6.2 billion more than the average ratepayers elsewhere in the US using the same amount of energy. Compared to the lowest rate state (Louisiana), California ratepayers paid an additional $9.0 billion.

California Commercial Electricity Price

70.8%

Above Average for

Rest of US

California average Commercial Price for the 12 months ended May 2020 was 17.18 cents/kWh, 70.8% higher than the US average of 10.06 cents/kWh for all states other than California. California’s commercial prices remained the 3rd highest in the nation.

California Industrial Electricity Price

117.0%

Above Average for

Rest of US

California average Industrial Price for the 12 months ended May 2020 was 13.82 cents/kWh, 117.0% higher than the US average of 6.37 cents/kWh for all states other than California. California’s industrial prices remained the 5th highest in the nation.

$11.2b

Premium Above

US Average Price

For the 12 months ended May 2020, California’s higher electricity prices translated into Commercial & Industrial ratepayers paying $11.2 billion more than ratepayers elsewhere in the US using the same amount of energy. Compared to the lowest rate states, California businesses paid an additional $14.7 billion.