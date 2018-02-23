By

Did you know that the Chevron gas station a few blocks from your home is a criminal, they are trying to kill you—by selling gas. If you believe the Leftists ideologue serving as Attorney General of California, Xavier Becerra, you know the guy behind the cash register is secretly a terrorist. Becerra is nuttier than a fruitcake—dozens of law suits against President Trump, the latest is to stop the 2020 Census from asking people if they are American citizens. Why? Because thinks asking the question is racist. See what I mean, he needs therapy not a government paycheck. ““The harsh reality is that some communities … continue to bear the brunt of pollution” Californians are getting a “Bureau of Environmental Justice” that will part of the Environment Section at the California Department of Justice, says state Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The Bureau’s mission will be to protect people and communities that endure a disproportionate share of environmental pollution and public health hazards. This will be accomplished through oversight, investigation, and enforcement of the law. Caffeine could cause cancer, no need for a legitimate study on this. Will the AG accuse Starbucks of being an environmental criminal? Why not….facts have nothing to do with the Rule of Law in a totalitarian government. If Xavier loses, he will be qualified, by “principles” to be the AG of Cuba. We are going to pay heavily for this ideological war on Californians by totalitarians.

California establishes a Bureau of Environmental Justice

Central Valley Business Times, 2/23/18

To protect communities that endure disproportionate share of environmental pollution

“The harsh reality is that some communities … continue to bear the brunt of pollution”

The Bureau’s attorneys will work primarily with attorneys in the Environment Section handling environmental enforcement matters on behalf of the Attorney General. They will also coordinate with and utilize the expertise of other sections within the Attorney General’s Office, as needed.

“The harsh reality is that some communities in California –particularly low-income communities and communities of color – continue to bear the brunt of pollution from industrial development, poor land use decisions, transportation, and trade corridors,” Mr. Becerra says. “Meeting the needs of these communities requires our focused attention. We have a moral and legal responsibility to do so.”

The Bureau will use the law enforcement powers of the Attorney General’s Office to identify and pursue matters affecting communities on the frontlines of the pollution battle. In addition, it will work with stakeholders from all sides, along with local and state agencies, to address enforcement objectives.

The Bureau’s oversight and enforcement work will focus on:

Ensuring compliance with the California Environmental

Quality Act (CEQA) and land use planning laws;

Remediating contaminated drinking water;

Eliminating or reducing exposure to lead and other toxins in the environment and consumer products;

Challenging the federal government’s actions that repeal or reduce public health and environmental protections; and

Penalizing and preventing illegal discharges to air and water from facilities located in communities already burdened disproportionately with pollution.