By

Great news!! California is now Number 1!!! For the use of U-Haul vehicles to get people out of the State. Of the fifty States—we are the worst. Thank you Newsom and Sacto Democrats for making California so unlivable that U-Haul has our people as their best customers. “California came in 50th on a new ranking measuring migration growth among the states based on one-way U-Haul truck traffic leaving or entering their borders last year. California displaced Illinois as the state with the biggest net loss of U-Haul trucks in 2020, the moving company reported. And California was ranked 49th in U-Haul’s 2019 migration growth study. Both Texas and Florida had the most net gains in U-Haul truck traffic from 2016 to 2019 before they were displaced by Tennessee in 2020, the company said. What makes Tennessee attractive is its business-friendliness and low taxes, according to U-Haul. BTW, yesterday Texas Gov, Abbot opened up the whole State and got rid of the abusive mask law—which had no validity based on the data and scientific fact.

California finishes last on U-Haul’s 2020 migration growth ranking

The Center Square, 2/25/21

California came in 50th on a new ranking measuring migration growth among the states based on one-way U-Haul truck traffic leaving or entering their borders last year.

California displaced Illinois as the state with the biggest net loss of U-Haul trucks in 2020, the moving company reported. And California was ranked 49th in U-Haul’s 2019 migration growth study.

Both Texas and Florida had the most net gains in U-Haul truck traffic from 2016 to 2019 before they were displaced by Tennessee in 2020, the company said. What makes Tennessee attractive is its business-friendliness and low taxes, according to U-Haul.

Those states with the most migration growth are ranked based on net gains of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state vs. trucks leaving their borders during a calendar year. More than 2 million one-way trips are logged by U-Haul every year, the company reported.

The annual ranking tracks truck traffic moving among its 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations. U-Haul sees the data as a gauge of which states are attracting residents from outside their borders.