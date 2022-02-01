By

Lets get real. Being a cop or firefighter in California is dangerous. You would think the public appreciated the work of these first responders. Instead, radical crazies use a criminal event or a fire as an excuse to kill off those protecting us. “Veteran Fire Captain Max Fortuna, 47, was called to a dumpster fire encroaching on a building around 4:45 a.m., Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards wrote in a Facebook statement. Firefighters heard gunshots as they extinguished the blaze, and Fortuna was hit. Fortuna’s fellow firefighters began providing EMS care, and took him to a local hospital where he passed away due to his injuries, Edwards stated.” Where is the DA? Why are the firefighters and cops treated like this? When will the public fight back?

California firefighter shot and killed while battling blaze

Max Fortuna, 47, served for 21 years and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

By Madeleine Hubbard, Just the News 2/1/22

Afirefighter was shot and killed Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire in Stockton, California. Police have a suspect in custody.

Veteran Fire Captain Max Fortuna, 47, was called to a dumpster fire encroaching on a building around 4:45 a.m., Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards wrote in a Facebook statement.

Firefighters heard gunshots as they extinguished the blaze, and Fortuna was hit.

Fortuna’s fellow firefighters began providing EMS care, and took him to a local hospital where he passed away due to his injuries, Edwards stated.

Stockton Police Department officers announced the arrest of a 67-year-old suspect and said a firearm was discovered at the scene, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Fortuna served as a firefighter for Stockton for 21 years, and he is survived by his wife and two adult children.

“I ask you to keep Captain Fortuna’s family and the Stockton Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Chief Edwards said.

Mayor Kevin Lincoln posted a statement on Twitter. “This is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices our public safety personnel make daily to protect and serve our community,” he wrote.