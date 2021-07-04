By

Just because Newsom is allowing businesses to open, that does not mean we are back to normal. Thanks to the extra money for unemployment, many low wage workers have no reason to get off the couch. He is telling workers, like it or not, either take the vaccine—which is experimental—or you lose your job. He is telling young people who do not need the vaccine, which is experimental, they either take the vaccine or no dorms, cafeteria or real interaction with other students. Of course for the male students this could be the cause of life long heart problems—but Newsom does not care. This poll will tell you what real people think. Not good.

SHOCK: California Globe Survey Finds California Businesses Hurting Following Re-Openings

55% California businesses surveyed had to close in the past two years; 70% still waiting for customers to come back

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/28/21

California Globe’s latest survey asked how you or someone you know who owned a business made out during the statewide lockdowns and subsequent reopening. Here are the results:

“Have you or someone you know owned a business in California in the past two years?”

YES: 68.3%

NO: 20.9%

ABSOLUTELY NOT – I would never own a business in this state: 11.5%

“Did you or someone you know own a business in California and enroll in the PPP? (Paycheck Protection Program)”

YES – Had to: 37.2%

NO: 49.6%

TRIED BUT didn’t get approved: 6.5%

STILL WAITING for it: 2.4%

“Did you or someone you know who owned a business in California, have to close in the past two years?”

YES: 55.4%

NO: 41.2%

“Did you or someone you know who owned a business in California have a hard time opening back up?”

YES: 49.4%

NO: 30.9%

STILL CLOSED: 16.5%

“If you or someone you know who owns a business in California, are your customers back 100%?

YES: 10.1%

NO: 70.3%

50% BACK: 10.1%

“Did you or someone you know who owned a business in California have a hard time re-hiring staff?”

YES: 60.9%

NO: 24.2%

NEGOTIATING – They are unwilling to work for same wage: 5.8%

“If you or someone you know who owns a business in California, are you requiring staff to wear masks? Customers?”

YES: 12.0%

NO: 53.5%

Just Staff: 25.7%