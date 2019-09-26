By

The race to watch on March 3 will be the Congressional race in San Diego. You have the indicted Congressman Duncan Hunter—with his wife testifying against him (guess she is upset about using campaign funds to finance affairs with other women). You have State Senator Brian Jones who previously lost to Hunter, in Hunters first race for Congress. Then you have Carl DeMaio, a former SD city councilman and a talk show host who is politically active). ow you have former Congressman Darrell Issa, who, when in Congress, was listed as the richest Member of Congress. Now, with two years off, he wants back. As a Committee Chair he led the investigations into the corruption of the Obama Administration. The Democrats have the same candidate that received 49% of the vote in 2018 in this very GOP district. My prediction. If Issa, DeMaio, Jones stay in the race—and Hunter is able to get his trial postponed past March 3, 2020, then the November ballot will be Hunter vs. the Democrat—and the Democrat will win. A lot is at stake in this race—another GOP district represented by an AOC Democrat. At this point I am not endorsing any candidate in the is race (I do want the Democrat defeated).

California GOP brawl looms as Issa will seek Hunter seat

By JEREMY B. WHITE, Politico, 9/25/19

OAKLAND — Former Rep. Darrell Issa will run for indictedRep. Duncan Hunter’s Southern California congressionalseat, a source confirmed, setting up a GOP heavyweight clash over one of the state’s few remaining Republican districts.

After vacating his adjacent seat last year, Issa has for months been telegraphing his intention to return to Congress by running in California’s 50th District. Compared with the 49th District, claimed by Democrat Mike Levin after Issa bowed out, the San Diego-area 50th District has a far greater Republican lean.

Issa has scheduled a press conference for Thursday with a handful of prominent San Diego Republicans at which he plans to announce his bid. The Associated Press first reported Issa’s decision to run.

Hunter was indicted in August 2018 for misusing federal campaign funds — charges that contributed to a shrinking margin of victory last November, just 3 points, in a district President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2016.

Issa’s name recognition and personal fortune help boost his prospects. But it won’t be an easy path — and the greatest obstacles come from within Issa’s own party.

The incumbent Hunter has not stepped aside despite being bounced from his House committee assignments while awaiting trial early next year. Sensing Hunter was on the way out, former San Diego city Councilman Carl DeMaio — a one-time congressional candidate and prolific fundraiser in his own right — declared for the seat months ago.

In a sign that the race could turn into an intraparty brawl, Republican Diane Harkey — who unsuccessfully ran to be Issa’s successor last year — circulated a document assailing Issa as “the wrong candidate” and urging Republicans to oppose his candidacy. DeMaio’s camp has preemptively disseminated polling showing DeMaio outperforming Issa.

And Republicans need to contend with Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running again after narrowly losing to Hunter last year — a result that, for many in the beleaguered California Republican Party, underscored Hunter’s precarious position.

Under California’s top-two primary system, all the candidates run together in the March 3 primary, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election, regardless of party. The filing deadline is Dec. 6 of this year, more than a month before the scheduled start of Hunter’s federal trial in mid-January.

An increasingly crowded Republican field could fracture the GOP vote in the primary, potentially boosting Campa-Najjar’s chances of making the general election. Republican state Sen. Brian Jones also launched a run for the seat this week.

Trump tapped Issa last year to head the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. But his confirmation has stalled in the Senate as Democrats seek more information on Issa’s background file, prompting Issa to accuse critics of a partisan smear.