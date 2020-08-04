California GOP Voter Registration in DUMP Compared to Efforts in Other States

By

Stop the excuses. Stop the whining. Start some leadership. GOP Registration is doing VERY well in other States. Republicans have lessened the margin by 133,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania and 87,000 voters in Florida. Republicans have also chipped away at Democrats’ advantage in the tossup state of North Carolina — gaining a net 216,410 voters since Election Day 2016. How about California since 2016? You are rewarded for your work. In California, since March, 2013 there has been NO work on voter registration—except to claim the work of other organizations as the work of the CRP. Now the numbers, again show the need for real leadership. Per the Secretary of State web site . Since 2016, Democrat voter registration grew by 1.3 million in California. Republican registration grew by 500,000. In other words the Dems gained 800,000 MORE registrants that the Republicans. Compare that to the other States. Any wonder we had so many legislative losses in 2018? Expect it to be better for November? The Democrats continue to do voter registration, the California Republican Party still refuses to make it a priority. How many races, more, will we lose in November due to lack of leadership?

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

On New Voter Registration in Key States, Trump Is Blowing Biden Out of the Water

Katie Pavlich, Townhall, 8/4/20

|

While polling continues to show President Trump behind Biden in key swing states, new voter registration numbers are telling a different story about his chances to win re-election in November.

According to Axios, the RNC continues to register more voters than the Democratic Party in places where it will matter most.

The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016 and shrinking Democrats’ registration advantage in key swing states, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios.

The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016 and shrinking Democrats’ registration advantage in key swing states, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios.

Democrats still have more active registered voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida, but Republicans have managed to narrow the margins in those states by tens of thousands of voters since 2016.

Republicans have narrowed the voter registration gap in key swing states, according to Axios’ reviews of those states records.

Republicans have lessened the margin by 133,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania and 87,000 voters in Florida.

Republicans have also chipped away at Democrats’ advantage in the tossup state of North Carolina — gaining a net 216,410 voters since Election Day 2016.

Meanwhile, the RNC and Trump campaign fight against mass mail-in voting, especially in states that have not cleaned up their voter registration rolls, continues.