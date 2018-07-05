California Gov. Brown predicts 4 billion will die because of climate change

In 1968 Paul Erhlich wrote “The Population Bomb”. In it he claimed that by the 1990’s we would have world wide famine and massive wars over foods—just another scam to make money by claiming every day is Halloween. My guess is that Al Gore saw this and decided to make his millions by claiming the sky is falling as well.

Jerry Brown is old and confused and really believes canards, scams and hucksters looking for votes. Jerry Brown is the modern day Ehrlich—instead of food fights, Brown believes the sky is falling and four billion people will die because of climate change. He really should figure out how many people HE has already sent into poverty due to his high taxes and bad policies killing jobs and opportunities by proclaiming the Gore scam is real?

““[C]arbon emissions are growing, and we’ve got to radically turn that around, or the migrations you’re seeing now are going to be child’s play.

“… widespread disruption, more conflicts, more terrorism, more insecurity because of climate disruption. The prospect is 3 billion people on this planet will be subject to fatal lethal heat events – 3 billion – and 1 billion will be subjected to vector diseases that they’re not now subject to now…”

And this sick individual has control over 39 million people in California—trust his judgement?