Business and families fleeing the State. Lack of energy and water, not a surplus of taxes. Schools that indoctrinate not educate. Women afraid to go on L.A. buses or subways. Criminals roam the streets and foreign criminals protected by law enforcement as they create more victims. This is what is on the ballot Tuesday.
“The once Golden State is turning into a third world country. While this is Gavin Newsom’s hair shirt to wear, he had help from former Gov. Jerry Brown. But Newsom owns it now – he was Lieutenant Gov. for 8 years. He wanted to be the Governor of California. And instead of addressing the issues the California people are suffering under, Newsom childishly went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, picking a fight with a prominent national GOP politician.
“California Governor Gavin Newsom’s California, which is still under his COVID State of Emergency from March 2020, can be summed up this way: Water rationing, grocery unions striking, homeless denied housing vouchers in Los Angeles, reparations for descendants of slaves, $7.00-per-gallon-gas, porn K-12 curriculum, COVID mandatory vaccine bills, Single Payer health coverage, public school teachers strike, energy shortage and the crime… There’s more, but this is a decent summary, all of which link to articles explaining,” the Globe reported in April. The list since April has expanded.”
Newsom has told the people of California what he stands for—will we accept and support the results? Or will we vote for ourselves and our future?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Failed Policies are on the November Ballot
State-created water shortage, violent crime spike, growing vagrant homeless population, abortion sanctuary state, indoctrination center public schools, gun control
By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 11/2/22
This is not an official voter guide. It is a recap of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s actual record and political policies for 2022. For a full recap of Gov. Newsom’s record since being elected and taking office in 2019, read Voters Know CA Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Troubles Began Before Pandemic.
California was once the land of opportunity and innovation. There was a time when nearly anyone with a good idea and solid work ethic could open a business. California led the nation in manufacturing – today there isn’t much manufacturing left in the state. California’s schools were once envied by the nation – today they rank at the bottom of the entire country. California agriculture has always provided for more than just our state, but even that is under attack. What made California great is systematically being destroyed.
While California Gov. Gavin Newsom avails himself of every opportunity for national news interviews and headlines, all while denying that he is running for President in 2024, the people and businesses of his state are deeply hurting.
This isn’t new for Gavin Newsom – he’s always looked over the heads of the people of his state and directed his conversations nationally. He’s always been running for president – he just needed to hold a few political offices in order to properly launch. Results be damned.
The once Golden State is turning into a third world country. While this is Gavin Newsom’s hair shirt to wear, he had help from former Gov. Jerry Brown. But Newsom owns it now – he was Lieutenant Gov. for 8 years. He wanted to be the Governor of California. And instead of addressing the issues the California people are suffering under, Newsom childishly went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, picking a fight with a prominent national GOP politician.
“California Governor Gavin Newsom’s California, which is still under his COVID State of Emergency from March 2020, can be summed up this way: Water rationing, grocery unions striking, homeless denied housing vouchers in Los Angeles, reparations for descendants of slaves, $7.00-per-gallon-gas, porn K-12 curriculum, COVID mandatory vaccine bills, Single Payer health coverage, public school teachers strike, energy shortage and the crime… There’s more, but this is a decent summary, all of which link to articles explaining,” the Globe reported in April. The list since April has expanded.
California is a state in crisis and decline. California has the highest taxes in the country and seriously declining public services, which were among the best in the nation at one time.
Lets take a look at highlights of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent policies and bills signed, strangling the people and the state… the list is long, but important to read before voting:
- Even after the Biden administration disbanded its “Disinformation Governance Board” – its own Ministry of Truth – a part of the Department of Homeland Security, another such board was already taking shape, but this one in California. Gov. Newsom announced his appointments to the new “Commission on the State of Hate,” via Executive Order. Gov. Newsom’s executive order also establishes the state’s first Racial Equity Commission.
- As California voters prepare to vote on Proposition 1, the “Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment,” which codifies the right to abortion up to the birth of the baby, in the California Constitution, it is important to note that Californians also voted to mandate more living space and better living conditions for farm animals. California’s hogs and chickens enjoy more protections than unborn babies.
- Gov. Newsom even officially created a new state website, abortion.ca.gov, to assist anyone needing financial assistance from a Red State, with abortion travel plans and financial assistance, to California for an abortion, or to commit infanticide if you’re 9 months along (It’s now legal in California), courtesy of the California taxpayers.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), which will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety – i.e. for “spreading Covid “misinformation.”
- Californians are paying the highest gas prices in the entire nation thanks to the state’s “windfall gas tax profits,” according to Gov. Newsom. “We’re hoping to do more with this windfall profits tax to go after big oil,” Newsom said at a recent climate change compact signing in San Francisco. Newsom’s solution is to accuse oil companies of hoarding “windfall profits,” and to impose additional taxes. This isn’t a climate plan, but a tax plan.
- Democrats in the California Legislature refused to pass AB 1638 by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay) which would have suspended the state’s gas tax to provide immediate relief Californians. If passed, it would have saved Californians 51 cents a gallon for about 6 months.
- Gov. Newsom Calls for Tax on ‘Windfall Profits’ on Oil Companies After Abandoning Gas Tax Pause. Newsom, in 2021, largely killed hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in California as part of his overall plan to end oil extraction. He also announced his action to halt issuance of fracking permits by 2024.
- Gov. Newsom signed Senate Bill 1137, gut-and-amend legislation by Democrat Senators Lena Gonzalez and Monique Limón, would require 3,200-foot mandatory setbacks around California oil and gas wells. Really disconcerting is “the bill would authorize the State Air Resources Board, and the State Water Resources Control Board to prescribe, adopt, and enforce any emergency regulations as necessary to implement, administer, and enforce these duties.”
- California will ban the sale of all gas powered vehicles in the state in just 13 years, replacing them with electric vehicles, despite the state’s vulnerable and failing electrical grid, which lacks sufficient capacity to keep the lights and air conditioners on during typical summer heatwaves, wildfires or other weather events. Gov. Newsom issued an executive order September 2020 phasing out gas-powered cars, and requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, California Globe reported. The Governor’s Executive Order also addresses “closure and remediation of former oil extraction sites,” threatening the oil and gas industry in the state.
- During the Covid crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 and “additional measures to eliminate harmful emissions from the transportation sector.” Prior to his executive order, California was aiming to eliminate internal combustion engine autos by 2050.
- “…Less than a month ago in California, we were this close to turning off the lights,” Gov. Newsom said at a recent climate change compact signing. “Stretched to a degree we’ve never been stretched before. 52,000Mega Watts of use on September 6th – ten days of heat the likes of which we couldn’t ever imagine. A 10-day heat dome. 124 degree temperatures in September. So we’re all being stretched, in terms of the challenges and the opportunities.” The Globe called BS: every summer in the Sacramento region temperatures are hot – 104 up to 113 degrees. The standard appears to be 104 to 108 degrees – really hot. It’s not newly “extreme” heat.
- Gov. Newsom vetoed a bill, passed by the Democrat-dominated Legislature, which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency. After more than two and a half years of emergency powers – more than 950 days – ostensibly for the Covid pandemic, Gov. Newsom’s veto is obviously self-serving. Just ahead of the November election, Newsom announced he will end California’s State of Emergency in February 2023. Raise your hand if you believe this.
- “California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be letting another 76,000 prisoners out of state prisons – on his own authority through Executive Order – violent crime is spiking in California’s cities,” the Globe reported May 2021. The CDCR expanded “good time credits” without criteria to justify early release of dangerous inmates.
- The Tax Foundation ranks California at No. 49 for worst taxes in the country.
- In 2021, California’s public school population saw a drop by 160,000 kids. Some experts say that enrollment drop was even higher.
- A disturbing trend in public education has also been exposed by brave parents and students: inappropriate sexual materials distributed to students, and in many cases in the scheduled, planned curriculum, teaching kids to use gender pronouns, cartoon books encouraging homosexuality and transgenderism, cartoons showing graphic sexual encounters between teen boys and trans students, and cross-dressing, among other behaviors.
- Gov. Newsom’s department of Public Health is using fear porn to terrify Californians into getting vaccinated and masking. Californians are being inundated with advertisements pushing Covid vaccines and masks by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). These ads are everywhere – radio, television, online ads, social media, iHeart radio, Sirius radio – even radio hosts are being paid to read the CDPH ads… it’s difficult to escape the commercials.
- Governor Gavin Newsom and the state’s legislative Democrats gave a whopper of a gift to the SEIU labor union – Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), to unionize the state’s 556,000 fast-food workers fast food workers. The bill unionizes fast food employees by expanding state government to create a new Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry – even though every business in California operates under health, safety and employment standards set by state and local laws.
- Gov. Newsom is still agitating for Urban Water Restrictions while ignoring 50% of the state’s water is sent to the Pacific Ocean every year. Urban water use in California is less than 10%. We can’t conserve our way out of a drought until the 50% of CA water released to the ocean for environmental use is cut. Notably, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab announced a “NEW DECEMBER (2021) RECORD of 193.7 inches, which is more than 16 feet, and a prediction of breaking the 200 inch mark today. California did break the 200 inch snow record. So where is the water?
- How can California have a water crisis when the state borders the Pacific Ocean, and the Sierra Nevada mountain range, 400 miles north-south and 50 miles to 80 miles east–west, drains into more than 15 rivers, 6 lakes, and numerous creeks? The Sierra Nevada snowpack is the major source of water and a significant source of electric power generation in California. California is facing a severe water shortage that is government-made. People forget the winter of 2019 brought 200 percent of average rains and snow pack. Yet the state still held back on water to farmers, and residents faced rationing, the Globe reported May 2019. That abundance was not stored for the next drought.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bill to redefine California’s open meeting act, the The Brown Act. Senate Bill 1100 authorizes the presiding member of a legislative body conducting a meeting to remove an individual for disrupting the meeting. The bill defines “disrupting” as engaging in behavior that actually disrupts, disturbs, impedes, or renders infeasible the orderly conduct of the meeting.
- “Before parents had even identified their dead children after Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tweeted about gun violence and crowed that California’s gun control laws work, implying there would be more to come,” the Globe reported. Then Newsom held a press conference immediately to announce he would be signing the 12 new gun control bills lawmakers drafted overnight.
- State Capitol staffers told the Globe in February that elected members of the Assembly and Senate were exempted from COVID vaccine mandates, but Capitol staffers were not, and in fact were required to receive a booster by March 1st, or be fired.
- Pay-to-Play: Only days after Gov. Newsom’s proposed Single Payer state-controlled health care bill failed to even get to a vote on the Assembly floor in February, a medical industry news website announced “California inks sweetheart deal with Kaiser Permanente, jeopardizing Medicaid reforms.” So while many heaved a sigh of relief that private health care was saved in the state, a few select Newsom advisors were meeting behind closed doors, away from elected lawmakers, to ink a similar deal. No wonder Newsom wasn’t hammering the Legislature to pass the state-controlled health care bill Assembly Bill 1400. Kaiser Permanente “has given nearly $100 million in charitable funding and grant money to boost Newsom’s efforts against homelessness, COVID response, and wildfire relief since 2019,” according to Modern Healthcare.
- Gavin Newsom had another French Laundry moment, or was it just the latest installment of “MaskGate” at the NFC Championship game in Los Angeles in February? Photos on social media brought us images of unmasked California Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, posing for pics with Magic Johnson, despite the Los Angeles County mask mandate and SoFi Stadium requirements. Gov. Newsom had so many of these “Rules for Thee” moments during his Covid lockdown of the state, it became hard to take him seriously when he claimed to care for the health of Californians as justification for ongoing restrictions.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom defied the state’s voters within 6 weeks of being sworn in January 2019 when he announced in March 2019 he was granting reprieves for all death penalty murderers on California’s death row, calling the death penalty “ineffective, irreversible and immoral.” Then, also by Executive Order, he announced closure of San Quentin State Prison. The Globe asked, “Is Gov. Newsom’s Closure of San Quentin Abuse of Executive Authority?” As attorney James Lacy reported for the Globe in August 2021, Governor Newsom accepted more than $700,000 from two major law firms to both create and defend his Executive Order repealing death penalty rules and dismantling the death chamber at San Quentin.
- As California continues to labor under a growing homeless vagrant population, the state achieved yet another dubious honor in December 2021: the Golden State was listed 27 times on WalletHub’s 2021 study of the county’s Neediest Cities. And out of the 182 U.S. cities on the list, Fresno ranked 4th and Los Angeles ranked 6th in total score between economic well-being and health and safety.
- Lastly, remember that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 145 by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) which lowers the penalties for adults who have sex with same-sex minors – this means the new law allows a 24 year old to have sex with a 14 year old and escape a felony conviction and requirement to be a registered sex offender.
Think about all of these policies as you vote Tuesday November 8th.
Speak Your Mind