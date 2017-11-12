By

President Jerry Brown of the Republic of California refuses to oppose the bullying and end of free speech on the UC campuses. Brown has not demanded that Antifa be “put into the ground” for their violence and destruction of public and private property. But, when protesters in Germany interrupt HIS speech, President Brown wants them “put into the ground”. “California Gov. Jerry Brown jokingly called for protesters to be “put in the ground” as they disrupted his speech at a climate change event in Germany. “I agree with you, in the ground. Let’s put you in the ground so we can get on with the show here,” Brown, a Democrat, responded to protesters Saturday yelling as they chanted about fighting pollution and keeping oil in the ground. Wonder what the Brown protestors would say or do if they knew the Brown family fortune was based on oil! Yet the President of California does not remind if Ben Shapiro or Milo is not allowed to speak on HIS campuses—but is upset if folks in Germany don’t allow him to promote junk science! Hypocrite.

California Gov. Jerry Brown to protesters during climate speech: ‘Let’s put you in the ground’

by Mandy Mayfield, Washington Examiner, 11/11/17

California Gov. Jerry Brown jokingly called for protesters to be “put in the ground” as they disrupted his speech at a climate change event in Germany.

“I agree with you, in the ground. Let’s put you in the ground so we can get on with the show here,” Brown, a Democrat, responded to protesters Saturday yelling as they chanted about fighting pollution and keeping oil in the ground.

Brown was speaking at the U.S. Climate Action Pavilion on behalf of “America’s Pledge,” which brings together leaders from both the private and public sector to ensure America remains dedicated to the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

Gov. Brown is on a 10-day visit to four countries while on his way to the United Nations conference on climate change.

“I wish we could have no pollution, but we have to have our automobiles,” Brown said in responding to the protesters disrupting his speech.

President Trump announced in June that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement, saying it would “undermine” the U.S. economy.