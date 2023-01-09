By

California Gov. Newsom Rewrites State History During Second Inaugural Address

Newsom blames GOP and right for issues plaguing state, ignoring complete Democrat control

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 1/7/23

California Governor Gavin Newsom was sworn in Friday for a second term.

With the state suffering under a plague of hundreds of thousands of homeless drug addicts living on the streets, a serious spike in violent crime and theft, highest-in-the-nation taxes and cost of living, failing public schools, a state-created water shortage, and hundreds of thousands of California businesses and residents fleeing to friendlier states, Newsom made his second inaugural speech all about him – and he attacked the toothless GOP in this Democrat one-party state.

“Four years, disaster and plague, they bend the clock in strange ways,” Newsom said. (doesn’t he know that he was governor these past 4 years during disaster and plague?)

“In nearly 30 years in politics, I have had the opportunity to see this process firsthand, learning as we go, and etching these learnings on the consciousness of a country that perhaps hasn’t yet caught up,” Newsom said. “When we started issuing same-sex marriage licenses in San Francisco in 2004, it felt as if history moved at light-speed, in the right direction, decades of advocacy culminating in that beautiful Winter of Love.”

(Newsom started issuing same-sex marriage licenses as Mayor of San Francisco in violation of state law. A few months later, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Mayor Newsom, and the City and County of San Francisco had exceeded its authority and violated state law by issuing the marriage licenses.)

Newsom played a victim of the Covid time period, in denial of his decisions to lock down school children and businesses, force vaccines on millions of Californians, and mask the population indoors and outdoors, while he went about his life unmasked, attending events and parties, and while his children attended private school:

“It feels like both a flash, and an eternity.

“In the longest hours of my first term, trying to plot a course through pandemic, wildfire, mass shootings, and social unrest … I found myself looking backward, as much as I was looking forward.

Newsom took us on a journey back in time to his childhood, omitting the omnipotent presence of the Getty family in his life, while lamenting victimhood because of his divorced parents:

“I recalled the late-1970s, when I was 10 or 11 years old, a child of divorce and dyslexia, trying to find my bearings.”

“I was a kid, traveling back and forth across the Golden Gate Bridge, between the two very different lives of my mother and father.”

“I couldn’t read, and was looking for any way to ditch classes. I’d fake stomach aches and dizziness. I’d bite down on the thermometer in the nurse’s office trying to make the temperature rise past 100.”

He also perpetuated the gross fabrication of a January 6th “insurrection” on the U.S. Capitol two years ago:

“…there are still forces in America that want to take the nation backward. We saw that two years ago, on this day, when the unthinkable happened at a place most Americans assumed was invincible,” Newsom said. “An insurrectionist mob ransacking a sacred pillar of our democracy, violently clashing with sworn officers upholding the rule of law. Just like the brave men and women whose heroism we inscribe, here on our own Peace Officers’ Memorial.”

“Since that terrible day, we’ve wrestled with what those events say about us as a country. The ugliness that overflowed on January 6th, 2021, was in fact decades in the making. Fomented by people who have a very different vision of America’s future. Red state politicians, and the media empire behind them, selling regression as progress, oppression as freedom. And as we know too well, there is nothing original about their demagoguery. All across the nation, anxiety about social change has awakened long-dormant authoritarian impulses. Calling into question what America is to become, freer and fairer … or reverting to a darker past.”

Newsom callously laid-out California’s cruel, evil history, full of bigotry, genocide, discrimination, and homophobia, omitting a few crucial details:

“California’s statehood, after all, was also sealed with a brutal genocide against native people.” (Newsom is cherry-picking history to serve his own political positions. The Spanish colonization of the Americas began in 1493. The Spanish Empire expanded across the Caribbean Islands, South America, most of Central America and much of North America, but was not confined to California.)

“Let’s not forget, the Chinatown I visited as a boy is a remnant of the bigotry of agitator Denis Kearney, and the Chinese Exclusion Act of the 1880s.” (Newsom omitted that Kearney was anti-capitalist, and was elected president of the Workingmen’s labor Union. Kearney was arrested twice for using incendiary language and inciting a riot.)



“Tens of thousands of Japanese Americans were interned right here during World War II.” (Newsom omitted that the Japanese internment took place after an executive order by Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt.)

What a contrast of Gov. Newsom’s speech to the inaugural speech of his nemesis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wowed the people of the Sunshine State with his praise, accolades and appreciation:

“Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!” DeSantis said.

“It lives in the courage of those who patrol the streets and keep our communities safe, it lives in the industry of those who work long hours to earn a living and raise their families, it lives in the dedication of those who teach our children, it lives in the determination of those who grow our food, it lives in the wisdom of our senior citizens, it lives in the dreams of the historic number of families who have moved from thousands of miles away because they saw Florida as the land of liberty and the land of sanity.”

While Gov. Newsom wagged his finger at oppressive California and its residents, Gov. DeSantis uplifted his people, thanking them while recognizing that “Florida has led the way in preserving what the father of our country called the ‘sacred fire of liberty.’”

Liberty is something we are in short supply of in California under Gov. Newsom and the Democrat supermajority.

The rest of Gov. Newsom’s speech was directed to a wider audience – the nation, as he pretends he’s not running for President in 2024:

Newsom played the game of “I know you are, but what am I?” described by the Urban Dictionary as, “quite simply the most retarded comeback someone makes when they’ve completely lost the argument. This statement signifies that the argument has gone to a completely immature level.”

He continued attacking the right, GOP, and red states:

“They silence speech, fire teachers, kidnap migrants, subjugate women, attack the Special Olympics, and even demonize Mickey Mouse.“



“All camouflaged under a hijacking of the word ‘freedom.’”



“But what they really want is more control – intrusive government, command over your most intimate decisions – when to have a family, how you raise your kids, how you love.”

That last statement is really rich coming from the Governor who still clings to his Covid State of Emergency powers three years after the order, and ruling by fiat, locked down 40 million people during Covid, issued more than 70 executive orders containing 561 provisions, and killed off half of the businesses in the state.

Evan Symon with the Globe spoke with Washington-based analyst and speechwriter Craig Haddock after Newsom’s inauguration speech on Friday who said:

“I mean, let’s begin with the whole tone of the speech. Usually what people go for, especially in reelection speeches, is to promote unity and working together. Governor Newsom just destroyed any hope of bipartisanship by going after the GOP. If he is looking at a presidential run in the future, these are just further nails in that coffin. Any good leader will at least throw out a few brownie points at the other party. I mean, even [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis has. Newsom just didn’t.”

“Even worse, he kind of praised the division between the two parties over and over again, and made the whole situation black and white. He lumped pretty much everyone against him with extremists and those that broke into the Capitol on January 6th. I mean, it’s no coincidence of the inauguration speech date. He wanted that and pretty much said “Democrats good, Republicans bad.”