The State of Florida passed a law that says graphic sex education can not start until the 4th grade. The woke California based Disney folks threaten the State for doing this. Now Newsom is telling the Florida Disney workers they can come to California—have high taxes, even higher housing costs, may or may not have electricity or water, enjoy a crime wave and more. Florida does not have an income tax, so coming back to California will CUT the pay of the Disney employees by 13%. "Earlier, DeSantis told supporters in Boca Raton: "In Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations." "You have companies, like a Disney, that are going to say and criticize parents' rights, they're going to criticize the fact that we don't want transgenderism in kindergarten and first grade classrooms. If that's the hill they're gonna die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China?," he said. "That's what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don't say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP." Why is Disney still supporting the slave/terrorist/genocide nation of China. Disney has a Park in Shanghai—why is it still open and California Disney silent about the Chinese genocide.

California Governor to Florida Disney Employees: The door is open to you: Florida Disney employees: ‘The door is open’

“Disney, the door is open to bring those jobs back to California – the state that actually represents the values of your workers.”

By Brooke Migdon, The Hill, 3/14/22

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his budget proposal on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Newsom announced Tuesday, Jan. 18 that 45 colleges and universities in California, including some of the most prestigious campuses in the state, will be part of a new public service program that will subsidize tuition for students who do community service alongside their studies.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom told Disney to bring company jobs in Florida back to California in response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Florida’s Walt Disney World amusement park is one of the state’s largest employers.

Disney and its CEO Bob Chapek have been criticized for their slow response to the Florida bill, which would restrict classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools

In a response to Disney employees angered by the company’s lukewarm response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill — known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told Disney to move jobs in Florida back to the Golden State.

"Disney, the door is open to bring those jobs back to California – the state that actually represents the values of your workers," Newsom wrote on Twitter over the weekend, attaching a report of a letter sent to Disney leadership by a group of Pixar employees who said they were "hurt" and "angry" over CEO Bob Chapek's insufficient response to the Florida bill, which seeks to restrict classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity in the state's primary schools.

“We are writing because we are disappointed, hurt, afraid, and angry,” employees wrote in the undated statement released last week, which was signed by “the LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar and their allies.”

“In regards to Disney’s financial involvement with legislators behind the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, we hoped that our company would show up for us. But it didn’t.”

Florida’s Walt Disney World, built nearly two decades after Disneyland was first opened in California, is one of Florida’s largest employers, employing tens of thousands of workers.

Chapek and Disney had initially decided against releasing a public statement condemning the Florida bill, which would also prohibit Florida public school teachers of all grade levels from addressing sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for students.

In an email to employees addressing company’s silence, Chapek wrote that a meeting he had with a small group of LGBTQ+ leaders at Disney had been “meaningful, illuminating, and at times deeply moving,” but added that he did not want to come out publicly against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill because corporate statements “do very little to change outcomes or minds” and are “often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.”

Chapek has since said he opposes the bill, though that admission came only after the legislation had been passed by the state legislature. It now heads to the desk of Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

Chapek also pledged to donate $5 million to LGBTQ+ organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which said it would not accept any money from Disney until “meaningful action” has been taken.

On Friday, the Disney CEO in a memo apologized to employees for the company’s response to the bill and said Disney would be pausing political donations in Florida. Chapek added that the company would be “increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states.”

Earlier, DeSantis told supporters in Boca Raton: “In Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations.”

“You have companies, like a Disney, that are going to say and criticize parents’ rights, they’re going to criticize the fact that we don’t want transgenderism in kindergarten and first grade classrooms. If that’s the hill they’re gonna die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China?,” he said. “That’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.”