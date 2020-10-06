California Governor Tweets: ‘Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites’

By

Gavin Newsom, the Fidel Castro in the making, has had a total meltdown. He wants to control how you work, how much money you get to keep from what you earn. Gavin wants to control the car you drive, where you can drive, what your children are allowed to learn and more. Now he has gone totally crazy—Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom wants, no demands to follow his rules while eating—seriously!

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 10/5/20

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “office” Tweeted out a ridiculous message:

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpread http://covid19.ca.gov.”

Keep your mask on between bites? Seriously?

That is about as ridiculous as being told by a restaurant hostess to wear a mask outdoors on the way to an outdoor table. Yes, that has happened twice.

The Twitter account for “Office of the Governor of California” is likely managed by a staffer or staffers who are supposed to post public service announcements and news bites.

However, this takes the cake. The comments on the Tweet and subsequent Facebook post by Rep. Doug LaMalfa are also priceless.

First the obvious replies:

“The text contradicts the message in the graphic. Minimizing the # of times one touches their mask would mean NOT taking it on and off between bites, which would require lots of touching, and getting food on it. Gross.”

“I’m very confused by this tweet. The image suggests you should only take your mask off once when you begin a meal but the text suggests you should put it back on between bites.”

“all it means is don’t think for yourself, be afraid, support Newsom’s emergency powers he’s abusing to continue his mass devastation of lives and livelihoods.”

“I thought this was a parody account…you can’t be serious. Do you realize how many more times the mask would be touched with unclean hands?”

“This is so crazy. Are they really just seeing how far this can be pushed?”

Hilarious and snarky replies:

“Fuck it!! Just use the outside of your mask as a napkin between bites..”

“This is exactly why sane people don’t take you seriously. Who thought of ”minimize touching your mask’ and ‘Off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on in the same graphic? Science.’”

“Ok Kindergarten teacher.”

“Truly the 3-ring mask circus. One, two, three, let’s all do the mask-a-do-do. Flop in on, Flop it off, how many times in one meal, forty, fifty?? Enough is enough. Haven’t we had it with Miss Newsom and her rules of behavior? Time for a new teacher. This one’s worn out. Rise Up.”

“why dont i just poke a hole in my mask to shovel food and cigars through.”

“Oh Glorious Leader @GavinNewsom, your text is contradictory to your graph. I can’t decide if you’re an evil genius trying to keep people in the dark and drive more businesses into the ground. Or if you’re really that stupid, though I’m leaning more towards this than the genius….”

“I literally tried this last night at home for a laugh. It was absolutely ridiculous taking it on and off for bites. Omg we laughed so hard. I know newsom isn’t doing this “

“He sure makes it tempting to leave this state!”

“…and then wash your hands when you put the mask back on again, then remove the mask for each bite, then wash your hands again, but remember to pull down the mask so the wait-person can be reassured by your smile or frown regarding the quality of service, and then wash your hands again, but if your smile exposed your teeth then wash your hands and brush your teeth, replace the mask and wash your hands again…”

“And be sure to wear it in your electric cars. lol.”

“In between bites? Every time? Bite me.”

“yep that sounds like what the governor would say….”