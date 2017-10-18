By

On a California college campus, just being accused of “staring” at a female student is a priori evidence of being a potential rapist. No need for facts, no need for due process, you are guilty, your name is smeared, even before you are allowed to respond. At that point it is best to move to North Dakota and change your name. The confused Guv Brown, in a moment of lucidity, vetoed a bill that would make it even more difficult for a male to defend themselves. His veto message sound like a responsible Republican, not a vicious Democrat. “Since this law was enacted, however, thoughtful legal minds have increasingly questioned whether federal and state actions to prevent and redress sexual harassment and assault – well-intentioned as they are – have also unintentionally resulted in some colleges’ failure to uphold due process for accused students. Depriving any student of higher education opportunities should not be done lightly, or out of fear of losing state or federal funding. Given the strong state of our laws already, I am not prepared to codify additional requirements in reaction to a shifting federal landscape, when we haven’t yet ascertained the full impact of what we recently enacted [in 2014].”

California governor vetoes anti-due process bill that would enshrine campus kangaroo courts

Greg Piper, The College Fix, 10/16/17

Governor Moonbeam continues to surprise in his second act as chief executive of the Golden State.

Democrat Jerry Brown vetoed a bill Sunday that would have enshrined in California law the Title IX federal guidance that was rescinded by the Department of Education last month.

In his veto message, Brown said the state already had a statutory requirement to use the “preponderance” standard of evidence, better known as “more likely than not,” in campus sexual misconduct proceedings. That was part of a bill he signed in 2014 to mandate “affirmative consent” in campus adjudications.

But he’s evidently having second thoughts:

Since this law was enacted, however, thoughtful legal minds have increasingly questioned whether federal and state actions to prevent and redress sexual harassment and assault – well-intentioned as they are – have also unintentionally resulted in some colleges’ failure to uphold due process for accused students. Depriving any student of higher education opportunities should not be done lightly, or out of fear of losing state or federal funding.

Given the strong state of our laws already, I am not prepared to codify additional requirements in reaction to a shifting federal landscape, when we haven’t yet ascertained the full impact of what we recently enacted [in 2014].

Brown said the state needs more information on how many expulsions resulted from formal investigations and what caused them – and notably, “whether there is a disproportionate impact on race or ethnicity” – before it can responsibly enact more statutory changes.

He said he would “convene a group of knowledgeable persons who can help us chart the way forward.”