California Growing Industries: Taco Shell Fillers and Mobs

On Thursday in Berkeley you will see a lot of anarchistic, losers, unemployed not wanting jobs, racist and haters of freedom, Jews and Constitutional law rioting. They will be “protesting” Ben Shapiro for speaking about freedom on a college campus. My personal beliefs is that the rioters ARE haters—they hate themselves for being losers, druggies and really hate people that live good lives. They prefer to live on the street, to live off of other people and to live with their parents—till the parents die and they inherit the house. “One can judge how corrupt the media has become when you realize that both Reuters and the Washington Post described the masked and armed anti-Trump mob in Phoenix as “peace activists.” I suppose you could describe them that way if you’re the sort of moral cretin who’d describe the members of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Taliban, as freedom fighters. As a rule, though, when I see Americans in the streets wearing gasmasks, carrying clubs and throwing rocks and bottles at the cops, I assume they’re fascist thugs who belong in jail.” But the campus police and the Berkeley police will NOT stop the riot—the hacks running the campus and city prefer destruction and violence to safety of the community.

Mobs: A Growth Industry

Burt Prelutsky, Patriot Post, 9/9/17



There is no longer a good reason why all those 20-somethings should be lying around in their parents’ basements just because they majored in Black, Hispanic or Transgender Studies, and graduated with a degree in vandalism.

It so happens there are plenty of jobs just waiting for them. All they have to do is type in political activism, and they will emerge in a left-wing wonderland where if you’re willing to organize on behalf of the ACLU, People for the American Way, SAG-AFTRA, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Ben & Jerry’s political arm or just show up and make trouble at a Trump event, that lazy couch potato can roll off the couch and earn from $1,600-$2,400-a-month. And if you display the sort of initiative that George Soros really admires, say by bringing a club or a baseball bat to the party, I’m sure the sky’s the limit.

What’s more, it’s highly unlikely that you will wind up with a rap sheet, because mayors are insisting that the cops turn a blind eye to all sorts of mischief involving statues and monuments. It’s true that a few rabble-rousers in Boston were arrested recently, but even that wasn’t for toppling longstanding statues, but for breaking longstanding statutes.

To me, one of the oddities of declaring war on statues is that it has branched out from targeting Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and other Confederate generals, to including the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus.

I’m frankly surprised that Abe Lincoln has been spared. After all, if he hadn’t decided to deny the South the right to secede from the Union, there wouldn’t have been a Civil War that left 700,000 dead and no need to have all those Confederate generals in the first place.

One can judge how corrupt the media has become when you realize that both Reuters and the Washington Post described the masked and armed anti-Trump mob in Phoenix as “peace activists.”

I suppose you could describe them that way if you’re the sort of moral cretin who’d describe the members of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Taliban, as freedom fighters.

As a rule, though, when I see Americans in the streets wearing gasmasks, carrying clubs and throwing rocks and bottles at the cops, I assume they’re fascist thugs who belong in jail.