We were told that thanks to Obama and the new California gun laws, the people of California would buy one million new guns in 2016. The experts were wrong. The final total will be closer to 1.3 million guns. Remember, after January 1, 2017, even if you passed a background check to buy your gun, you will have to pay for another background check to buy the ammunition. And, if your bother-in-law brings his gun into the State from any of the 49 other States, with ammo, he will be a felon! Thanks to California laws, tens of thousands of honest people will become felons—and most will not care. “With six new gun control bills signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in July, sales of semi-automatic rifles have more than doubled in California over the last year. More than 700,000 guns sold in all of 2015. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that the California Department of Justice shows 364,643 semi-automatic rifles had been sold by Dec. 9, whereas 153,931 rifles were sold last year. Rifles with bullet buttons for the quick swap of ammunition magazines and other soon-to-be banned features have also skyrocketed. Statewide sales were up 40 percent by early December. Think anybody is going to turn in their weapons on New Years Day? Believe anyone will admit they bought ammunition in Arizona and brought it home? California is already a State with millions of lawbreakers from other countries—will L.A. give sanctuary to a gun owner who pays his taxes? While Guv Brown is using the law to release or not arrest tens of thousands of criminals, his signature is making hundreds of thousands of honest Americans, using their Second Amendment rights, law breakers—like the pot, drug, illegal aliens before them, they will not care and cops will do nothing. Welcome to the Wild West of Democrat California.

California Gun Sales Highest Ever After New Gun Control Limits

By KQED News Staff and Wires, 12/28/16

State officials told KQED’s Julie Small that as of Dec. 26, 1.3 million guns were sold in California — more than in any previous year.

With six new gun control bills signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in July, sales of semi-automatic rifles have more than doubled in California over the last year. More than 700,000 guns sold in all of 2015.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that the California Department of Justice shows 364,643 semi-automatic rifles had been sold by Dec. 9, whereas 153,931 rifles were sold last year.

Rifles with bullet buttons for the quick swap of ammunition magazines and other soon-to-be banned features have also skyrocketed. Statewide sales were up 40 percent by early December.

The new gun controls reclassified semi-automatic rifles that have certain features as assault weapons. The features added to the prohibited list include a protruding or forward pistol grip, a thumbhole stock, a folding stock or a flash suppressor. Assault weapons have been banned in California since 1989.

“Gun manufacturers are in a profit-making business,” state Sen. Steve Glazer told Small. “They want to do everything to ratchet up sales — and they use this change as marketing to try to compel people to go out and buy one of these guns.”

Glazer co-authored the law to ban a narrow classification of guns used in warfare — that don’t belong in neighborhoods.

Steven Serna came into Pacific Outfitters sporting goods store in Ukiah last week to buy a semi-automatic rifle before new gun control legislation limits the gun’s features in California.

He wanted to purchase an AK-47 rifle but there were none to be found at the store. The deer hunter lamented that he should have purchased one earlier this year.

Todd Lyly also visited the store last week to talk with his friends behind the gun sales counter about the new laws.

Lyly said he will convert his weapons so they are compliant with the new regulations, most likely by installing a fixed stock. But he said it’s a superficial change that he expects will mostly impact law-abiding people and not violent criminals already disinclined to follow the law.

“It’s frustrating,” Lyly said.

California lawmakers pushed for the new gun controls after a mass shooting in San Bernardino last year. A married couple who were armed with AR-15 rifles and 9mm pistols shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a county health department holiday party. Authorities said they were inspired by foreign terrorist groups.