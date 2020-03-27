By

As expected, based on taxation levels vs. service levels, California is the second worst State in the whole nation. What do we get in return for our tax dollars in the former Golden State?

Crime is allowed, including the sale of drugs, illegal aliens protected from Federal law, gridlock on the freeways and potholes on the street. We have a collapsing pension system and failed government schools. The schools are so bad the State is about to dumb down teachers requirements, making them worse. We pay for colleges that are training grounds for bullies, bigots, haters and rioters. Free speech—not on a California college campus.

Yet we continue to elect politicians that look toward totalitarian States for inspiration, rather than the Constitution. Shame on us.

California Has 2nd Worst Taxpayer ROI WalletHub Study Reports

Coming in at 49th in state and local taxes paid vs. spending received by state

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/24/20

With Tax Day on Americans minds, even with the federal government allowing taxpayers to defer payment without penalty due to the coronavirus pandemic, California just placed 49th – second to last – in Wallet Hub’s Return on Investment study of states.

WalletHub’s latest analysis of the U.S. tax landscape is an in-depth look at the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2020.

WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

They also note that taxpayers in red states get a better return on investment than those in blue states.

Taxpayer ROI in California (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

49 th – Overall ROI

– Overall ROI 45 th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

– Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+) 11 th – Education

– Education 18 th – Health

– Health 34 th – Safety

– Safety 40 th – Economy

– Economy 48th – Infrastructure & Pollution

Notably, California’s 13.3% rate is the highest marginal income tax rate in the nation. When you add in up to 37% federal taxes, living in California is expensive right off the top, and especially now that we cannot deduct state taxes against the federal.

California ranked 34th in overall government services, broken down by Education (11th), Health (18th), Safety (34th) and Economy (40th).

WalletHub asked three economists:

Do states with high tax burdens provide better government services?

Kimberly Gaither, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Culver-Stockton College said, “there doesn’t seem to be a good correlation between high state tax burdens and quality of life rankings for their citizens.”

How can state and local governments use tax revenue more efficiently?

Doug Stives, CPA, MBA – Specialist Professor of Accounting, Monmouth University, said, “The states must face the unions representing public workers including teachers. Most teachers in New Jersey will collect more during retirement than they made during their entire career. They are depending on unfunded pensions. States such as Wisconsin have faced reality and eliminated benefits including inflation proof retirement plans and lifetime medical insurance to save their states from financial disaster like New York, New Jersey and California face.”

For the full report, go to the Wallet Hub website.