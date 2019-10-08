By

California heading to a majority renter state: How will this change the way Californians view housing?

Dr. Housing Bubble, 10/8/19

The trend of having the most populated state in the United States becoming one where the majority of households are renters is on track. California is morphing into a renter’s paradise. This reality isn’t a surprise and we have some sizable generational shifts that are occurring. We have millions of adult Millennials living at home with their parents. You also have an interesting situation where home prices are high relative to what people can support but sales volume still remains low. Looking at the California Association of Realtors (CAR) for some data you can find that this is also perplexing the group. Ultimately you want sales volume to be high to churn those commission checks but that is not occurring. Builders are building more multi-family unit housing to satisfy the market demands. Yet in the end, it is clear that most Californian households are unable to afford a home and are opting to rent.

California heading to renting majority

California is steadily heading to a renting majority. We called this trend a few years ago and now the CAR is also calling it:

Cow why this is important is that voters are going to perceive issues like Prop 13 becoming something less about them and more about the “other” and in our political climate, this is going to be an issue. Affordability is important and many in California are stretched thin on their budgets. The amount of debt flowing through our economy is troublesome. Even a minor recession at this point can unlock some potentially devastating economic waves in our economy. Waves that will undoubtedly hit housing.

People at this point are stretching their budgets to get into homes with low mortgage rates. Yet we’ve already seen selling volume stagnate and price reductions becoming more common. Take a look at some ratios that may be of interest:

Prices again seem out of line with the trend here. While not as high as the previous housing bubble they are high nonetheless. If you want to value a home like a business, things at this point seem a bit inflated. I’m sure there is a desire to buy a home but builders have pulled back on single family homes and have focused more of their attention on multi-family units. This is creating supply issues but when we look at households, they are opting to rent over owning.

A changing mindset is also happening with Millennials. As mentioned before, many live at home with their parents and for many the next logical step is an apartment, not purchasing a crap shack. Also, the stigma of renting is probably going to be less when the majority of the state rents. I’ve seen in many prime neighborhoods where rentals are popping up in large numbers for single family homes. These are areas that were largely owner-occupied regions but something is now shifting.

People have also gotten savvier that there is an opportunity cost to buying a property. Just because you bought a place does not mean you “own” it in the sense of how it is marketed. You typically have a giant 30-year mortgage that serves as fixed rent. Also, once you pay the place off (aka mortgage), you will still continue to have expenses like property taxes, insurance, and maintenance that will continue for as long as you live.

What this means is that people are now wiser to other options. Maybe the only thing they can do is rent. Some will buy and it will make sense. Some will opt to rent and invest the difference in stocks or their business. And like many others, people will move out of the state to more affordable locations.

With California heading to a renting majority state, expect to see perceptions on housing change.