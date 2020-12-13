By

Guv Newsom and his Administration have used lies, junk science and hate ideology to kill our jobs, our businesses, schools and our churches. People are beginning to rebel. They are ignoring, in growing numbers the totalitarian polices of a Governor that think he is the Supreme Leader of North Korea. “Confused? It gets better. Because California’s health and human services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, addressed the matter to the press. According to this expert, science has nothing to do with it. “The decision to include, among other sectors, outdoor dining, and limiting that, turning to restaurants to deliver and provide takeout options instead, really has to do with the goal of trying to keep people at home, not a comment on the relative safety of outdoor dining.”



“We advise against anything that you can do in another way, in a lower risk way, that avoids you leaving your home…” As Newsom is releasing criminals from prison as fast as he can—using the virus as an excuse, he is locking up innocent people in their homes. This is sick. It is time for us to ignore Sacramento and get back to work, school and church.

California Health Secretary Admits Real Reason for Outdoor Dining Ban. HINT: It’s Not Science …

Brodigan, Louder With Crowder, 12/10/20

Trust the science. Trust the experts. Yes, even as we’re nine months past the initial “15 days to flatten the curve.” It’s science that guides California’s outdoor dining ban. But only for some people. Also, only for certain industries. Science said indoor dining was unsafe. Experts told restaurant owners only outdoor dining. Restaurant owners invested thousands to comply and be able to keep their livelihoods. Now after they’ve done so, experts are saying no more outdoor dining. Because they’re guided by science.

Confused? It gets better. Because California’s health and human services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, addressed the matter to the press. According to this expert, science has nothing to do with it.

“We advise against anything that you can do in another way, in a lower risk way, that avoids you leaving your home…”

So, there’s no science saying that outdoor dining is unsafe. It’s just unsafe for you to leave your house in the first place. According to experts. The same experts who told us fifteen days to flatten the curve. Nine months ago. The outdoor dining ban isn’t about science. This “expert” confirmed that. It’s all about control. California doesn’t want you to leave your house. So they’ll take away reasons to leave your house. You know, for your own good. But only some places. The local cafe needs to close. I’m sure you can still get a hot dog at the Nathan’s inside a Walmart.

Any time a politician says they are guided by “science,” they should be made to answer what specific science. It’s growing increasingly clear they are randomly picking and choosing, and leaving the rest of us to deal with the consequences.