Good news, but not good enough. CalPERS has over one trillion dollars in unfunded liabilities. One small part of it is the fact government workers can use unused sick time and vacation time, as if it were part of their salary. Why? This spikes the lifetime of higher monthly pension statements. This is just the first part of pension reform. The alternative is to allow the system to collapse—and the retirees could lose everything.

SACRAMENTO, CA – JULY 21: A sign stands in front of California Public Employees’ Retirement System building July 21, 2009 in Sacramento, California. CalPERS, the state’s public employees retirement fund, reported a loss of 23.4%, its largest annual loss. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

California High Court Upholds Public Employee Pension Reforms

MARIA DINZEO, Courthousenews, 7/29/20

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — In an unanimous ruling Thursday, the California Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a 2013 pension reform law forbidding public employees from cashing in on unused sick and vacation time to increase their pension benefits, finding the Legislature should be allowed to “close loopholes and foreclose opportunities for abuse.”

The ruling centers on the Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act, a law restricting the types of pay that can be considered part of an employee’s final compensation on retirement. It also took aim at a practice known as “pension spiking,” whereby county workers boost their retirement income by cashing in on the unused paid vacation and holiday leave time they accrued while working.

Pensions are calculated based on an employees’ final salary when they retire. PEPRA, also amended what employees can count as part of that salary, put a halt to leftover vacation and holiday pay being added to that final amount.

Beneficiaries of county retirement systems in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Merced counties challenged the law, but the state’s high court found it was enacted for the constitutionally permissible purpose of preventing perceived abuses of the pension system.

The justices also ruled the state is not required to provide county employees with any equal new benefits in exchange.

The court stopped short of scuttling the California Rule, a set of decades-old legal precedents that say in short that diminished employee pension rights should be offset by some comparable benefit.

“Experience with the implementation of a statutory pension system will inevitably reveal the need for change to close loopholes and foreclose opportunities for abuse,” Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote for the court. “The Legislature must have the authority, discretion, and flexibility to address such problems without being required to, in effect, extend the life of the loopholes and the opportunities for abuse for the duration of the careers of current employees by providing comparable advantages.”