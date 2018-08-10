By

If a student in Lodi showed up for class with a Hillary or Barack t-shirt, the teacher would applaud. If the students showed up in support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution there is hell to pay. Whether it is Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or a government school teacher, we are living in an era of bullies, the strong bullying the rest of us and government allowing the corruption of our society. Freedom is no longer an American trait—I bet the textbooks have taken the word and concept out of the lesson plan.

California High School Kicks Student Out of Class for Wearing NRA Shirt

Teacher was way out of line here — said an angry mom about her daughter, ‘that’s what she is, that’s what she does’

By Deirdre Reilly , Lifezette, 8/8/18

One school year has started off with confrontation for two teens in California.

The confrontation wasn’t between students but between a teacher and students — over NRA (National Rifle Association) T-shirts. A teacher at Lodi High School in Lodi, California, reportedly kicked a student out of history class for wearing an NRA T-shirt (identical to the one pictured at top of this article).

The teacher also lectured the sophomore and another classmate this past Friday about why guns are bad, according to CBS Sacramento . (See another Lodi teen heralded by his community for joining the military in the video at the bottom of this piece.)

Charlene Craig told the news outlet that both her 15-year-old daughter and another student refused to remove their NRA shirts — which did not feature any gun imagery — and that the second student was subsequently sent to the principal’s office.

“I think he’s there to teach,” Craig said of the history teacher, CBS reported. “I don’t think he’s there to discuss his personal beliefs.”

“She was basically being attacked in class,” said mother Charlene Craig of her daughter’s treatment. “He basically yelled at her, telling her that she would be writing an essay if she disagreed with him.”

The T-shirts feature an NRA logo on the front. On the back of the shirt, red, white and blue shell casings form an American flag with the words “National Rifle Association.”

Craig said the T-shirts support lifestyles the teens have grown up with, in families of hunters and farmers. “That’s what she is, that’s what she does,” she said of her daughter.

The school’s dress code states that students are not permitted to wearing clothing depicting weapons, so it is unclear why these T-shirts were an issue.

After a review, the school’s administration found that the shirt does not violate the Lodi Unified School District’s dress code, and the school district also reportedly plans to “refresh” its staff about dress code policies.

“I am going continue to send my daughter to school in it. I don’t see that there’s a problem,” noted Craig.