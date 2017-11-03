By

California is in deep financial trouble. The State debt is $1.5 trillion. CalPERS has an unfunded liability of $1.4 trillion. CalSTRS has one of over $200 billion and the State health care system has one of at least $87 billion. We are the highest taxed State in the nation. Our schools are failures and the roads are the worst in the country. Add to this the above noted problems are causing the productive middle class to leave the State. For the individual, the cost of housing is a disaster. “Only 28 percent of California households could afford to purchase the $555,680 median-priced home in the third quarter of 2017, down from 29 percent in second-quarter 2017 and down from 31 percent in third-quarter 2016, according to data compiled by the California Association of Realtors. A minimum annual income of $112,100 was needed to make monthly payments of $2,800, including principal, interest, and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 4.16 percent interest rate, CAR says.” Crazy environmental rules, lengthy permitting times, lawsuits and mandated “amenities” all add to the cost of housing. In San Fran it costs $600,000 to build one affordable housing unit. For that, in Texas you can get a 4,000 sq ft. home, new, with a pool—and NO State income taxes. Why is Texas growing richer? Because California is making it residents poorer.

California housing affordability plunges

Central Valley Business Times, 11/2/17

Lowest rate in a decade

Two of the most affordable counties are in Central Valley

Only 28 percent of California households could afford to purchase the $555,680 median-priced home in the third quarter of 2017, down from 29 percent in second-quarter 2017 and down from 31 percent in third-quarter 2016, according to data compiled by the California Association of Realtors.

This is the 18th consecutive quarter that the index has been below 40 percent and the lowest since third-quarter 2015. California’s housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

A minimum annual income of $112,100 was needed to make monthly payments of $2,800, including principal, interest, and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 4.16 percent interest rate, CAR says.

Thirty-eight percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $440,000 median-priced condo or townhome. An annual income of $88,770 was required to make a monthly payment of $2,220.

Housing affordability has now hit a 10-year low in California, CAR says. It blames tight housing inventory driving home prices higher and reduced purchasing power for homebuyers in the third quarter, primarily in previously more affordable regions such as the Inland Empire and Central Valley.

CAR’s home affordability index measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California.

Here is the housing affordability percentages for the Central Valley counties tracked by CAR. The first figure is the Q3 2017 percentage of residents who can afford the median priced home in that county. The number that follows is the year-earlier percentage.

Butte: 40 percent; 44 percent

Fresno: 45 percent; 50 percent

Kern (Bakersfield): 53 percent; 56 percent

Kings: 52 percent; 58 percent

Madera: 41 percent; 48 percent

Sacramento: 43 percent; 46 percent

San Joaquin: 41 percent; 45 percent

Stanislaus: 46 percent; 49 percent

Tulare: 51 percent; 50 percent

Yolo: 34 percent; 36 percent

Yuba: 43 percent; 46 percent

Housing affordability in Los Angeles County dropped 6 points from an index of 28 in the second quarter to an index of 22 in the third quarter as the area’s median home price jumped $81,000 in one quarter to reach nearly $600,000.

Meanwhile, affordability improved in the Bay Area as prices leveled off from peaks across the region, most notably an $80,000 decline in San Francisco County and a $77,500 decrease in Marin County.

Compared to second-quarter 2017, housing affordability generally declined in Southern California and the Central Valley, but improved slightly across the Bay Area. Affordability improved in 15 of 43 tracked counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Placer, Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Mendocino, Shasta, and Siskiyou).

Eighteen counties experienced a decline in housing affordability (Solano, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Merced, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Humboldt, Mariposa/Tuolumne, Sutter, Tehama, and Yolo).

Housing affordability was unchanged in 10 counties (Santa Clara, Sonoma, Orange County, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Santa Cruz, Kings, Lake, and Yuba).

During the third quarter of 2017, the most affordable counties in California were Tehama (56 percent), Kern (53 percent), and Kings, (52 percent).

San Francisco (13 percent), San Mateo (15 percent), Santa Clara and Santa Cruz (both at 17 percent), and Marin (18 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state.