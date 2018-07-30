California housing crisis collides with 2020 presidential race

By

Prop. 10 is the November measure that takes away from cities and counties the right to use rent control. It has divided the Democrat Party—some oppose the free market, so support rent control on all levels. Others realize we have a housing shortage and rent control will make it worse. But these folks are part of the wing of the Democrat Party that want to depopulate the State, so they are confused—housing or depopulation? “Already, the initiative has split two prominent California politicians with national aspirations and bases in the urban hubs where the housing crunch is particularly acute: Los Angeles mayor and potential presidential contender Eric Garcetti supports the measure, saying it would restore needed local authority to address the crisis. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has embraced an aggressive housing agenda as the front-runner to be the state’s next governor, does not. The problem may be more acute in California, where soaring rents and a dearth of affordable homes — both of which are helping to drive one of the nation’s worst homelessness epidemics — have pushed housing to the top of the agenda.” For conservatives this is a problem measure. Do you want rent control government by the cities or the State? Remember SB 54—where the Democrats mandated all felons from foreign countries here illegally are to be protected by law enforcement. Literally Sacramento could mandate rent control, if this passes on every city in the State. It would be an economic disaster—and the housing crisis would deepen immediately—no new apartments—developers do not like losing money on purpose.

A ballot initiative designed to address the problem threatens to fracture Democrats.

By JEREMY B. WHITE, Politico, 7/29/18

SAN FRANCISCO — If there’s a point of universal agreement in California politics, it’s that the state’s housing crisis has spiraled to urgent proportions.

But a ballot initiative designed to tackle the prohibitive cost of housing stands to fracture Democrats here, pitting some of the state’s top elected officials against one another and placing some of the party’s most influential donors and interest groups at odds.

It’s a conflict that resonates beyond California’s borders as more and more major cities struggle to do something about the skyrocketing cost of finding a place to live. And the issue is likely to surface in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries since it afflicts some of the biggest and most influential blue states, ranging from California to Illinois to New York.

Already, the initiative has split two prominent California politicians with national aspirations and bases in the urban hubs where the housing crunch is particularly acute: Los Angeles mayor and potential presidential contender Eric Garcetti supports the measure, saying it would restore needed local authority to address the crisis. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has embraced an aggressive housing agenda as the front-runner to be the state’s next governor, does not.

The problem may be more acute in California, where soaring rents and a dearth of affordable homes — both of which are helping to drive one of the nation’s worst homelessness epidemics — have pushed housing to the top of the agenda.

The issue has reverberated all the way to Congress, where California Sen. Kamala Harris — herself a top 2020 Democratic prospect — earlier this month unveiled a bill to offer tax credits to renters, saying “America’s affordable housing crisis has left too many families behind.”

In California this fall, voters will be weighing in on a ballot initiative that seeks to hold down rising costs by repealing a 25-year-old state law, the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, that sharply restricts cities’ ability to impose rent control.

Enacted with the real estate lobby’s support after over a dozen cities had expanded rent control, the law barred those protections from applying to condominiums, single-family homes and new housing. That froze rent control in major cities; it’s limited to properties built before October 1978 in Los Angeles and before June 1979 in San Francisco.

“Getting rid of these protections overall, I think, may have unintended consequences on housing production that could be profoundly problematic,” Newsom said at a candidate forum earlier this year.

For much of the Democratic base, Proposition 10 offers an obvious antidote to a ubiquitous problem: limiting how much landlords can jack up the rent, supporters say, will make the state more affordable and allay accelerating displacement. The California Democratic Party overwhelmingly voted to support Proposition 10 this month amid chants of “the rent is too damn high.”

“No one should have to make a decision between paying rent and buying food or health care. It’s shocking to me that there is even a debate about rent control at this point,” said Susie Shannon, a party activist who spearheaded the convention push.

“An awful lot of people think that rent control’s part of the answer to our affordable housing problem,’’ state party chair Eric Bauman said. “Amongst the activist group, the vast majority see this as a panacea.”

But that stance is running up against warnings from the housing industry that passage of the ballot measure would shrivel the already-scarce supply of rental units and discourage new building, halting recent political momentum on a possible solution. It’s an argument that powerful interest groups — including apartment owners, developers, real estate agents and construction industry unions, all of whom wield significant clout in Sacramento and have contributed heavily to Democrats — are spending millions to amplify.

“Doing away with Costa-Hawkins will limit construction — developers aren’t going to want to develop, owners aren’t going to want to build if it doesn’t make their projects pencil out,” said Ron Miller, executive secretary of the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. “The way to get the prices down is supply and demand. We need to keep building.”

Research on the effects of rent control is decidedly mixed. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office found a consensus that the policy keeps people in rent-controlled units but incentivizes landlords to convert rentals into condominiums or other units intended for ownership; it’s less conclusive whether rent control stymies new construction and increases rents for non-rent-controlled units.

Opponents of Prop 10 have circulated a recent Stanford University study that concluded San Francisco’s rent control laws fueled gentrification, reducing the citywide housing supply and driving up average rents. Rent control advocates say the study proves the policy works, noting it found that people in rent-controlled units paid billions less and were more likely to remain.

The research may be disputed, but the battle lines are becoming clear. Outside of the building unions, labor has been unified in support, with powerhouse groups like the California Teachers Association arguing that housing represents an existential issue for their working- and middle-class members.

“We’re facing a severe teacher shortage in California, and one of the main issues is affordable housing — for teachers being able to live in the communities where they teach,” said Eric Heins, president of the CTA. “When I lived in San Francisco, the only way I was able to afford to live there was with a rent-controlled apartment.”

That political landscape, backers of Proposition 10 say, sets up a stark choice for voters: “whether they want to side with the real estate industry on this or with a broad range of community groups,” said Dean Preston of Tenants Together, who argued the idea has gained momentum as the housing crisis has worsened.