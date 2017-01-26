By

I need to apologize to LAUSD. Since June I have noted that they graduated only 54% of the seniors and that was after many drop out before being counted in the final total. A few days ago I noted a study from LAUSD that 42% of those receiving a diploma actually did not earn them, credits were given to them for phony online classes. Now I find out this is not an LAUSD problem, granting of worthless diploma’s, it is a statewide issue. “50th – percent of high-school diploma holders In all the nation our population is 5oth in the population holding a high school diploma. Do employers take a California issued high school diploma seriously? Why would they. The goal of Sacramento has been to be the State with the very rich, the very poor and the illegal alien. Look around, do you disagree? California was once known for the best schools. Today the radical Left using our k-12 and colleges as orientation camps for Progressive/totalitarianism. Education is not a priority—being political correct is the goal. I do not blame government for this—I blame the voters that elected a government that sees the citizens as serfs instead of masters.

California in the bottom half of the class for education

Central Valley Business Times, 1/24/17

New study puts the state 29th overall

Dead last for high school diploma holders

As a new education secretary takes office in the Trump Administration and with new research showing the positive effects of higher education on earnings over a lifetime, the personal-finance website WalletHub, a unit of Evolution Finance Inc., of Washington, D.C., conducted an in-depth analysis of factors impacting education.

The result is its “2017’s Most & Least Educated States.”

California needs to do its homework. It ranks 29th overall.

How educated is California?

(1 = Most; 25 = Avgerage)

50th – percent of high-school diploma holders

22nd – percent of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults

14th – percent of bachelor’s degree holders

14th – percent of graduate- or professional-degree holders

9th – average university quality

17th – racial gap in educational attainment

22nd – gender gap in educational attainment

The top state overall is Massachusetts. Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut and Vermont make up the rest of the top five.

At the back of the class sits West Virginia. Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Kentucky make up the rest of the bottom five in WalletHub’s report.

About the numbers

In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from “percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma” to “average university quality” to “gender gap in educational attainment.”

Drilldown

» For the full report and full methodology: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-educated-states/31075/