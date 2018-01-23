California Judge Blisters CFPB, Rejects $235M Restitution Request

By

Another effort by the Obama Administration to claim that real folks can not live without government taking over their lives. “A federal judge has refused to order millions of dollars in restitution and penalties the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sought against a company accused of unlawfully collecting on high-cost loans, a day after the agency dropped a case against four payday lenders involving similar allegations. In 2013, the CFPB sued CashCall Inc., an online loan servicer, in Los Angeles federal court claiming the company was collecting debts that were void under the licensing requirements and interest rate caps of at least eight states. The agency’s enforcement attorneys asked a judge to order about $235 million in restitution and a nearly $52 million penalty. The big surprise is that this was a California judge that issued the common sense decision. My guess is that if Obama was president, it would be appealed. Trump will move on to real problems instead.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Jan. 19 ruled the CFPB had failed to show that any restitution was appropriate. He ordered CashCall—represented by lawyers from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Latham & Watkins—to pay a penalty of about $10.3 million, the statutory minimum.

By C. Ryan Barber , The Recorder, 1/22/18



“The court also concludes that even if the CFPB could have established that restitution is an appropriate remedy (which it did not), the CFPB did not show that the amount of restitution it seeks is appropriate,” Walter wrote. (Read the full opinion below.)

“The CFPB seeks an enormous restitution award in the amount of $235,597,529.74,” the judge wrote. “However, the CFPB failed to present credible evidence demonstrating this is the appropriate amount of restitution.” Walter said the agency’s only witness “specifically admitted that he did not make any attempt to determine whether this amount was appropriate for restitution.”

The CFPB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CashCall’s lead trial counsel, Latham & Watkins partner Thomas Nolan in Los Angeles, said, “We were gratified by Judge Walter’s order, as it certainly rejected the CFPB’s efforts to collect what would have been punitive damages against CashCall.”

“It’s just frustrating that it took four years for the CFPB to be exposed as it was at trial, where it had no evidence to carry the day for their claims,” he added.

Announcing the lawsuit in 2013, the CFPB’s director at the time, Richard Cordray, said that CashCall had been “collecting money it had no right to take from consumers.”

“Online lending is rapidly growing and deserves ample regulatory attention,” he said. “The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will take action against online lenders and servicers that engage in unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices.”

Four years later, Cordray resigned to run in Ohio’s gubernatorial race, prompting the Trump administration to install White House budget director Mick Mulvaney as the CFPB’s interim director. Mulvaney has already been putting his mark on the agency .

A day before Walter’s ruling, CFPB attorneys dismissed a separate case against four payday lenders it had accused of collecting debts that were not legally owed. In April, the CFPB alleged that the four lenders could not legally collect on the debts because, with annual interest rates ranging from 440 percent to 950 percent, the loans violated state interest rate caps.

The move signaled a lighter enforcement touch under Mulvaney, who has led the agency against the backdrop of a lawsuit challenging his appointment . Last week, Mulvaney said the CFPB planned to reconsider rules on high-cost loans that were finalized last year, opening the door for at least some of the restrictions to be rolled back.

Like the four payday lenders, CashCall aligned itself with a Native American tribe to offer high-cost loans. Walter’s ruling detailed how the company shifted from partnering with mainstream financial institutions to tribal entities on the advice of Claudia Callaway, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman , who had previously counseled the company while working in the Washington offices of Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker , and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips .

“Callaway further advised that because the loans made pursuant to the Tribal Lending Model were originated by a tribe or tribal member, the loans would be made under the laws of the tribe and would not have to comply with licensing and usury laws in states where borrowers resided,” Walter wrote.

CashCall brought a malpractice lawsuit against Katten Muchin Rosenman last year, claiming that Callaway’s advice wrecked “an $870 million consumer-lending program,” tarnished the company’s reputation and exposed it to millions of dollars in damages. Callaway declined to comment through a spokeswoman for the firm.