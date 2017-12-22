California Judges PROTECT Bad Judges From Public Exposure—Trust the Judicial System?

By

Complaints Against California Judges Can Remain Secret

MARIA DINZEO, Courthousenews, 12/21/17

Its chief areas of concern are audit topics dealing with the commission’s complaint review process, case outcomes, and how it evaluates evidence and witnesses.

Bolanos’ ruling also bars Howle from evaluating its case outcomes for the past five years or conducting any inquiry into the commission’s standards and processes to determine how it decides its cases and how it handles witnesses and considers evidence, “to the extent such inquiry involves reweighing evidence or second-guessing the propriety of Commission on Judicial Performance’s determinations in individual matters presented to it.”

The Legislature in August ordered the first-ever audit of the commission, which was formed in 1960 to investigate impropriety and wrongdoing of any of California’s roughly 2,000 judges.

The unanimous vote to audit the commission followed public outcry from activists complaining of leniency for errant judges.

Some judges have claimed quite the opposite, complaining of harsh discipline for minor offenses such as discourteous comments to litigants or potential jurors.

The California Supreme Court last year overturned the commission’s advisory letter against Ventura Superior Court Judge Nancy Ayers for keeping a guide dog she was training in her courtroom.

The commission in September this year publicly admonished Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Edmund Clarke Jr. for criticizing a woman who claimed to have “severe anxiety” over jury duty, and being impatient with another prospective juror who did not speak English well.

In an email late Tuesday, Michael von Lowenfeldt, the attorney representing the commission, said he was happy with Bolanos’ ruling, which he said followed the law.

“The confidentiality of CJP complaints and investigations is well established, and we are pleased with the court’s correct analysis of these issues,” he said.