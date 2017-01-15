California Kills More Jobs—Moving to Tennessee.

By

We all know that Feinstein and many Hollywood types carry guns or have armed body guards—they are rich and can afford the personal protection. For the rest of us, the use of the Second Amendment is our protection. But in California it is getting harder and more expensive to provide what the police WILL not (recent surveys show 72% of police will not prevent crimes due to fear of being jailed themselves or economically ruined—think Ferguson/Baltimore police). Gun manufacturers have high taxes and numerous regulations, in place for the purpose of pushing them out of the State. The internationally famous Beretta has given up and is moving from San Diego—going to Memphis. “Axem’s move will immediately involve 15 jobs, according to the Gallatin Economic Development Agency. The company expects to employ as many as 50 people when its new facility opens. Certain details were not immediately clear on Wednesday, including the amount Axem intends to invest and what types of jobs it would generate. Calls to company officials were not immediately returned. Beretta is one of the clients Axem supplies, according to Fenton. “The addition of a new centralized distribution center in the mid-South will allow rapid fulfillment of orders and will cut transit times to our customer base,” CEO Mike Dowell said in a statement. Fenton said Dowell has owned a home in the Gallatin area for awhile. Yes, 50 jobs is not a big deal in a State of 39 million people. It is symbolic of the problems facing the State. Toyota took 4,000 jobs—how many did Carl’s Jr take when they left Santa Barbara County for another State. If you like the sun, California is the place. If you want work—other States are the place.

More gun jobs in Gallatin: Beretta supplier uproots HQ from San Diego

Adam Sichko,, Nashville Business Journal, 1/11/17



A supplier to the Italian gunmaker Beretta is leaving San Diego and relocating its headquarters near Beretta’s new U.S. manufacturing plant in Gallatin, northeast of Nashville.

The deal exemplifies the type of ripple-effect economic developers strive for when recruiting major companies, as Gallatin did with Beretta, which invested $45 million to open a plant that can produce 500,000 firearms a year at capacity and employ 300 people or more. [Read our exclusive interview with the Beretta family here.]

On Jan. 11, Axem Distributing Inc. announced that it is moving its corporate offices to Gallatin and planned to break ground this year on a facility in the Gallatin Industrial Center, near the Beretta plant, which is 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

“We’ve already got a lot of local shops working with Beretta, and this is the first supplier to follow them here,” said James Fenton, executive director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency.

Axem’s move will immediately involve 15 jobs, according to the Gallatin Economic Development Agency. The company expects to employ as many as 50 people when its new facility opens. Certain details were not immediately clear on Wednesday, including the amount Axem intends to invest and what types of jobs it would generate.

Calls to company officials were not immediately returned. Beretta is one of the clients Axem supplies, according to Fenton.

“The addition of a new centralized distribution center in the mid-South will allow rapid fulfillment of orders and will cut transit times to our customer base,” CEO Mike Dowell said in a statement. Fenton said Dowell has owned a home in the Gallatin area for awhile.

It will be at least a year before Axem’s planned 40,000-square-foot facility opens, Fenton said. Design work is ongoing, he said. In the interim, Axem already has shipped some machinery to Gallatin — one piece alone is valued at $1.5 million — and will begin production within a couple of months in a temporary home, Fenton said.

Axem also has an operation in Erlanger, Ky. Axem hired Abigail Palmquist, of real estate brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield, to represent them in their site search.