California Lawmakers Eye New Gun Bills After Parkland Shooting (Have Armed Guards for Themselves)

If you work in the Capitol in Sacramento, you have around the clock armed guards protecting you. If you are an ordinary citizen living in Placer or Santa Clarita, you need to provide your own protection—the Second Amendment right to self protection. California has the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, behind only Chicago, New York and D.C. Yet, the rich Hollywood types and the Silicon Valley types have body guards, armed to the teeth to protect them—while you have cops unable to detain and arrest murderers and rapists, if they come from a foreign country. “Bills introduced or being considered in the Assembly would tackle a variety of gun control issues, from raising the minimum purchase age for all firearms to 21-years-old to making it easier to rapidly issue gun violence restraining orders. Other bills would require law enforcement to more quickly enter lost, stolen or confiscated weapons into a statewide database, and restrict weapon components that can be assembled into firearms without registration numbers. Of course criminals don’t care—they will steal guns or buy them in Mexico—if they were lucky, AG Eric Holder would have illegally sold them weapons—or they can go to another State and bring in guns. All of these laws are mean to make it more expensive for the middle class to protect themselves, while the rich pass laws that assure criminals are safe.

California Lawmakers Eye New Gun Bills After Parkland Shooting

Ben Bradford, CPRN, KPBS, 3/14/18

As students across the country walk out of class to protest for tighter restrictions on firearms, California lawmakers and policy advocates are preparing their own responses after the Parkland shooting.

Bills introduced or being considered in the Assembly would tackle a variety of gun control issues, from raising the minimum purchase age for all firearms to 21-years-old to making it easier to rapidly issue gun violence restraining orders.

Other bills would require law enforcement to more quickly enter lost, stolen or confiscated weapons into a statewide database, and restrict weapon components that can be assembled into firearms without registration numbers.

California lawmakers and voters have passed significant new firearm restrictions after other shootings in recent years, including requiring background checks for ammunition purchases and banning rifles with magazines that can be released using the tip of a bullet, known as bullet buttons.

That leaves the state already with some of the tightest laws in the nation regulating the supply of guns. Ari Freilich at the San Francisco-based Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence said he’d like to see lawmakers direct more focus this year to the demand for firearms.

“Mass shootings are horrendous, horrific tragedies that deserve our attention. But mass shootings are a very small portion of the overall gun violence that falls disproportionately on communities of color,” Freilich said.

He said there hasn’t been sufficient investment and focus on intervening. “So, street outreach programs, violence peer-counselors that work with people that are the most likely to perpetrate violence and to stop them from doing so,” he said.