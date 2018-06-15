By

The November ballot will have over $20 billion in State bond measures. The budget passed by the Democrats includes a $5.6 billion slush fund that Guv Brown will be able to spend for the choo choo to nowhere—even though the system will cost $200 billion and there is No money to operate the system. The budget shows massive surpluses—due to the massive tax increases of the Democrats. Over $19 billion could be in the reserve fund by the end of the year. Sacramento is flooded with tax dollars—yet they are increasing the budget by 9% in just one year—lets not forget we are spending, illegally, one billion a year on free health care for illegal aliens. Thanks to a Proposition passed by the voters, it no longer takes a 2/3 vote to pass a budget, only a majority. That is why not a single GOP’er was asked about the budget or ALLOWED to negotiate the budget. The Confederate State of California is a one-party State—no different from other totalitarian countries. “Assemblymember Jay Obernolte, (R) of Big Bear, said, “We’ve increased state spending by over nine-percent compared with the previous year. This is by a substantial margin, the largest budget in California state history and that level of increase, which is over three times the rate of inflation, is clearly unsustainable.” The Senate President Toni Atkins, (D) of San Diego, said, “This is a solid budget. It’s solid and it builds upon what we’ve already done. It doesn’t go over here and do this and go over there and do that. It builds on what we’ve tried to do.” Solid budget, the Dems say? In this case that means raising taxes and using your tax dollars to buy votes. Ready to call yourself a Texan?

California lawmakers pass budget, increasing spending by 9-percent

State lawmakers say it will use California’s massive surplus to boost funding for several programs to better our state.

By Cristina Davies, KFSN, 6/15/18

The California legislature has approved a multi-billion dollar budget. State lawmakers say it will use California’s massive surplus to boost funding for several programs to better our state.

Lawmakers said this $139-billion budget will not only boost programs but allows for money to be tucked away into savings filling the rainy day fund to the maximum allowed under the state constitution.

The spending plan sent to Governor Jerry Brown was approved with support mainly from Democrats. It boosts monthly grants under the CalWORKs Welfare Program, gives cities money for shelters, housing vouchers, and other emergency aid for the homeless.

Republicans praise the aggressive savings but said the budget includes too many long-term commitments the state can’t afford.

Assemblymember Jay Obernolte, (R) of Big Bear, said, “We’ve increased state spending by over nine-percent compared with the previous year. This is by a substantial margin, the largest budget in California state history and that level of increase, which is over three times the rate of inflation, is clearly unsustainable.”

The Senate President Toni Atkins, (D) of San Diego, said, “This is a solid budget. It’s solid and it builds upon what we’ve already done. It doesn’t go over here and do this and go over there and do that. It builds on what we’ve tried to do.”

As part of the budget, Brown, and lawmakers agreed to allow victims of Joseph Deangelo, who was charged in the Golden State Killer case, to get a renewed chance to seek compensation. Normally victims have just three years to file but this would open up a new window for victims.

The Governor has until June 30th to sign the budget.