California Layoffs Grow—Big Companies and Small

By

These are just three of the many stories, each day, about a California small business cutting employment, closing down or leaving the State. Big companies are leaving, Newsom wants to use $1.67 billion of your tax money to bribe billionaires in the movie business to stay in California—while you have to decide between food or fuel. Let me know of other firms that are closing or cutting—the recession has hit the former Golden State.

TELUS International, once Folsom’s ‘call center of the future,’ lays off 267 people — The idea was to create a fun working environment that would result in atypically strong customer service that would be especially attractive to high-tech companies willing to pay more than the typical call center services in The Philippines or India or in rural parts of the U.S. Randy Diamond in the Sacramento Bee$ — 8/4/22

Robinhood, headquartered in Bay Area, announces mass layoffs amid regulatory scrutiny — Robinhood, the controversial, fledgling stock and cryptocurrency tech firm headquartered in the Bay Area, announced mass layoffs on the same day that it was slapped with a $30 million fine by the state of New York. Joshua Bote in the San Francisco Chronicle — 8/4/22

Owens Corning follows up Santa Clara plant closure decision with job cuts — The resulting layoffs will eliminate 225 jobs, according to an official notice that the company filed with the state Employment Development Department. The plant is slated to close sometime around Halloween of this year, the EDD filing states. George Avalos in the San Jose Mercury$ — 8/4/22