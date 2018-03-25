By

California has a housing shortage, along with a shortage of affordable housing. In a small way the use of granny flats will solve both problems. But, it has been government policies that disallowed granny flats, legally, for many years. In spite of the law, folks created granny flats, they knew they had a problem and wanted it solved. Government prefers problems because it will take tax dollars and freedom from the families to "solve: the problem—which never gets solved. Government created the problem, now it wants applause for "solving" the problem they created. That is why folks have little trust or respect for government.

California Leads Nation In Granny Flat Permits

California saw the biggest increase in permits for accessory dwelling units among U.S. states.

By Hoa Quách, Patch, 3/24/18

CALIFORNIA — California saw a dramatic increase in the number of granny flat permits issued last year, the same year the state implemented three new laws to tackle the housing affordability problem. California saw the biggest increase in permits for accessory dwelling units among U.S. states with a 63 percent increase in 2017, according to a housing report released by statistics group, ATTOM Data Solutions.

The information, which was released Friday in the Housing News Report, said California implemented three laws in “an attempt to streamline ADU development.” Senate Bill 1069, Assembly Bill 2299 and Assembly Bill 2406 encouraged “cities to ease some of the common hurdles to the permitting and building of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) — also known as granny flats, in-law units or just second units — most notably parking requirements, setback requirements, and utility connection fees,” the report said.

“As affordability worsens, the incentive for homeowners to build ADUs becomes greater. But the cities just

have to let them. That’s the only barrier,” said Holly Tachovsky, CEO at Buildfax, in the report. “Americans are now spending more money remodeling homes than they are building new ones.

Statewide, more than 4,300 ADU permits were issued to builders and property owners.

The report said Santa Barbara saw the biggest increase in ADU building permits among 30 major California metropolitan areas. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim and San Diego followed, the report said.

Compared to other states, Oregon saw the second biggest increase in ADU permits with 1,682 issued. Washington at 1,110, Florida at 944 and Marlyand at 872 followed.

