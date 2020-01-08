California Legislative Republicans Announce 2020 Budget Priorities

Legislative Republicans Announce 2020 Budget Priorities

Republican Assembly and Senate Caucus, 1/7/20

Republicans focus on homelessness, affordability, disaster response and education

SACRAMENTO – Today, legislative Republicans released their priorities for the 2020 California state budget. In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron (Escondido), Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (Bakersfield), Assembly Budget Committee Vice Chair Jay Obernolte (Hesperia) and Senate Budget Committee Vice Chair Jim Nielsen (Tehama) outlined six areas the budget should focus on to lower the cost of living, improve public safety, guarantee access to safe schools and prepare for an economic slowdown.



“Tens of thousands of Californians have fled our state due to the high cost of living, natural disasters and increasing crime. This budget is an opportunity to turn things around,” said Waldron. “With smart investments to improve people’s quality of life, we can truly create a California for all.”



“Under the Democrats’ rule, the California dream has faded. We have faced the deadliest and most destructive wildfires, the homeless population has skyrocketed, and among other things, home prices have drastically increased. With the turn of a new decade, this budget is a fresh opportunity to address these issues and help make California the Golden State again,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.



The six areas of focus outlined in the letter to Gov. Newsom are:

Improving Californians’ quality of life by lowering the cost of living and shortening commutes. Addressing the homelessness crisis by providing shelter and access to mental health/substance use treatment. Preparing for natural disasters and bringing down the high cost of insuring rural homes. Giving educators the tools to stop school violence and ensuring California grads have access to public higher education institutions. Investing in public safety by properly funding our courts and local law enforcement agencies. Increasing our budget reserves and spending responsibly to prepare for the next recession.

“California has been fortunate that a strong economy has given us years of surplus budgets. That good fortune won’t last forever and we must do more to prepare,” said Obernolte. “I appreciate the budget reserves we have built recently and encourage the Governor to limit new, ongoing spending and continue to prepare for an economic slowdown.”



Senator Jim Nielsen said, “The economy is doing well, but Sacramento politicians are not making it easy. Businesses bear huge costs due to new laws and regulations, communities are rattled by constant thefts and break-ins, and many of our most needy residents are homeless. We must do better.”



The full letter from legislative Republicans to Gov. Newsom is available here. ###



Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents California’s 75th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.



Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove represents California’s 16th Senate District which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties and including the cities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley and portions of the Kern River Valley. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.