Be ready for the totalitarian/socialist onslaught of Sacramento. Between killing babies, the Second Amendment, free speech and quality education, expect higher taxes, the loss of products in the free market and the continued promotion of marijuana by State government. “Over the last week, another 1,556 bills were introduced in the California Legislature — 1,108 Assembly bills and 448 Senate bills — for a total of 2,576 bill introductions through last Friday’s deadline, according to Chris Micheli, a partner in Aprea & Micheli, a government relations firm. Micheli a frequent contributor to California Globe as well). On Friday, the last day to introduce bills, there were 742 bills introduced — 505Assembly bills and 237 Senate bills, Micheli reported.” This will be the worst legislative session for freedom, jobs and families in our history. If all goes as the Democrats plan, those looking at leaving the State will flee as quickly as possible. What do you think?

California Legislature Introduces 2,576 New Bills for 2019

Last week lawmakers introduce another 1,556 bills

By Katy Grimes , California Globe, 2/25/19

Over the last week, another 1,556 bills were introduced in the California Legislature — 1,108 Assembly bills and 448 Senate bills — for a total of 2,576 bill introductions through last Friday’s deadline, according to Chris Micheli, a partner in Aprea & Micheli, a government relations firm. Micheli a frequent contributor to California Globe as well).

On Friday, the last day to introduce bills, there were 742 bills introduced — 505Assembly bills and 237 Senate bills, Micheli reported.

As a result, the total number of bill introductions for 2019 is: 2,576: 1,799 Assembly Bills and 777 Senate Bills (and not including constitutional amendments and resolutions).

Legislative committees can still introduce bills past the deadline using rule waivers, etc…

By way of comparison, the following are the bill introduction totals from the past six years:

Total 2018 bill introductions as of the deadline: 2,177

Total 2017 bill introductions as of the deadline: 2,495

Total 2016 bill introductions as of the deadline: 1,993

Total 2015 bill introductions as of the deadline: 2,297

Total 2014 bill introductions as of the deadline: 1,930

Total 2013 bill introductions as of the deadline: 2,256

As you can see, the first year of the 2-year session usually has a higher number of bill introductions, reported Micheli.

What are these new bills, and why do we need 2,576?

Here is just a sample of the categories and new bills:

FIREARMS

ammunition, prohibited persons in possession of, SB 55

handguns: storage, SB 172

possession, illegal, AB 164; SB 55

sales, transfers, etc.—background checks, AJR 4

taxes, excise, AB 18

30-day prohibitions, SB 61

storage, AB 276; SB 172

violence, gun—mental health, AB 12

restraining orders, gun violence, AB 61, 164

AGRICULTURE

endangered species: accidental takes, SB 62

hemp, industrial, SB 153

lands, agricultural: conservation, preservation, etc.: generally, SB 99

AIR POLLUTION

federal requirements and standards, SB 1

greenhouse gas emissions—carbon taxes: feasibility study, SB 43

e85 fuel, AB 254

market-based compliance mechanisms: offset protocols, AB 293

scoping plans, SB 43

stationary sources: reporting requirements, AB 315

transportation plan, California: strategies re reduction, etc., AB 285

motor vehicles—air quality improvement: funding, AB 126

alternative fuel vehicles, AB 40, 254

inspection programs, smog check stations, etc.: exemptions, AB 210

BREASTFEEDING

accommodations, employee lactation, SB 142

BULLYING

schools: social bullying, AB 34

CATS & DOGS

microchips, SB 64

CHILD CARE

campaign funds re child care expenses, AB 220, 225

day care centers, facilities, etc.: construction and equipping of educational facilities

bonds, AB 124

development programs, services, etc.—early care and education programs, AB 123, 194

general childcare and development programs, AB 194

grant programs, AB 167

payment programs, alternative, AB 194

reimbursement rates, AB 125; SB 174

subsidized child development programs: Los Angeles county, AB 324

preschool programs, state, AB 123

CLIMATE CHANGE

action plans, local government climate: benefits re flexible fuel vehicles and e85 fuel,

etc., AB 254

innovations and technologies: grants, AB 296

natural infrastructure projects: funding, AB 65

CLIMATE INNOVATION COMMISSION

establishment, etc., AB 296

COASTAL ZONE

climate change adaptation: natural infrastructure projects, AB 65

conservancy awareness, coastal: specialized license plates, SB 140

oil spills, AB 255

DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT

damages, civil: calculations, estimations, etc., based on race, gender, etc., SB 41

race: definition, SB 188

recognitions, remembrances, etc.—Japanese Americans, ACR 12, 13; SCR 10

Parks, Rosa: 106th birthday commemoration, HR 11

EMERGENCIES. See also DISASTERS, DISASTER RELIEF, ETC.

first responders, public safety: emergency ambulance employees, AB 26, 27

preparedness and response, emergency—communications: contact information disclosures, SB 46

cultural competence: emergency plan integration, SB 160

EMERGENCIES

preparedness and response, emergency earthquakes, SR 10

fund, local emergency preparedness and hazard mitigation: establishment, AB 291

recreational vehicles: donations and transfers, SB 32

state of emergency: disaster response operations: funding, AB 73

telecommunications services, infrastructure, etc., AB 183

GAME AND WILDLIFE

animals, ownership of wild, SB 183

fur products, AB 44

hunting, trapping, etc.— fur trapping, prohibition re, AB 273

licenses, junior hunting, AB 284

IMMIGRANTS AND IMMIGRATION

citizenship, state, SB 28

federal immigration policy enforcement—asylum seekers, SR 8

law enforcement, local: cooperation with federal authorities, AB 222

public charge determinations, ACR 1

group homes: undocumented minors: legal services, AB 163

medi-cal eligibility, AB 4; SB 29

Vietnamese refugees: repatriation agreement, AJR 1

JUDGES AND JUSTICES

bias, implicit, AB 242

candidate statements: voter information guides, AB 265

retirement. See JUDGES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM.

superior court judgeships: funding, SB 16

LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, AND TRANSGENDER PERSONS

foster care: gender affirming health care, etc., AB 175

MEDI-CAL

dental care services—hygienists, dental, SB 154

restorative dental services, SB 154

special dental care needs, AB 316

eligibility—immigration status, AB 4; SB 29

interpretation services, SB 165

managed care—translated materials: readability, etc., AB 318

medicaid—support specialists, peer, parent, transition-age, and family, SB 10

mental health—behavioral health treatment, SB 163

support specialists, peer, parent, transition-age, and family, SB 10

providers—support specialists, peer, parent, transition-age, and family, SB 10

reimbursements—dental caries, treatment for: silver diamine fluoride, SB 154

federally qualified health centers, SB 66

modifications, AB 50

peer support specialist services, SB 10

rural health centers or clinics, SB 66

special dental care needs: federal approvals, AB 316

violence prevention counseling services, AB 166

support specialists, peer, parent, transition-age, and family: certification program:

funding, fee schedules, etc., SB 10

waivers and demonstration projects—assisted living waiver program: renewal with amendments, AB 50

REDEVELOPMENT, COMMUNITY

agencies, affordable housing and infrastructure, AB 11

generally, SB 15

SALES AND USE TAXES

cannabis, AB 286; SB 34

carbon taxes, replacement by, SB 43

exclusions—alternative energy and advanced transportation financing authority, California:

financial assistance, AB 176

manufacturing projects, advanced, SB 162

recreational vehicles, SB 32

exemptions—diapers, AB 66

sanitary napkins, tampons, etc., AB 31

trucks: interstate and out-of-state commerce, AB 321

handguns and semiautomatic rifles, AB 18

retailers engaged in state business, AB 147

SUNSCREENS

Oxybenzone or Octinoxate: prescription requirements, AB 60

TRANSPORTATION

planning: greenhouse gas emissions reduction, AB 285

public transportation—records, business, AB 73

transit systems: fare revenues, AB 226

regional transportation plans: sustainable communities strategies: housing and

emergency shelters, AB 148

VALLEY FEVER

construction workers: awareness training, AB 203

WATER

bonds—rate reduction bonds, AB 305

water project bonds: payments re principal and interest, ACA 3

central valley project, SB 70

drinking water—funding, AB 217

microplastics, AB 223

pollutants, discharge of: federal requirements, SB 1

rights re safe drinking water, AB 134

quality—microfibers, plastic, AB 129

pollutants, discharge of: federal requirements, SB 1

stream gage networks, SB 19

recycled and reclaimed water—groundwater and raw water augmentation: definitions, AB 292

pipelines, recycled water, AB 231

suppliers and supplies, water: urban water suppliers: water loss performance standards, SB 134

Many of these bill will be featured on the pages of California Globe in coming articles.