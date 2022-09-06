By

Thanks to President Newsom and the Sacramento Democrats, soon you will have three ways to get to work, go shopping and visit family.

You will have an EV, costing more than $66,000—plus a much higher cost of insurance—though you will still be using oil and coal to charge your car. You can take unreliable, dirty, disease ridden and dangerous government buses and trains.

Now these mental cases are going to give you an incentive to buy an E-Bike (electric). You will be able to take you kids and spouse around town, to the store, go to work and visit entertainment centers in the next town over!! LOL

Of course since you can’t charge your car or E-Bike due to lack of electricity, they will be nice to look at! You have to either hate peole and society or be mentally ill to produce these policies. No wonder Newsom says California has a mental health crisis—he sees it in the Capitol, in his advisers and supporters every day. Sadly, he is as ill as the rest of the crowd.

California looks to spur e-bike adoption with new incentive program

By Andrew Bowen, KPBS, 9/5/22

California has set aside $10 million to help people afford e-bikes and turned to the non-profit Pedal Ahead to administer the effort. The San Diego-based organization is in the midst of a two-year pilot program that subsidizes the cost of an e-bike for program participants.

The goal is to measure the impact of e-bikes on people’s transportation habits in hopes that they’ll reduce car travel and greenhouse gas emissions.

Pedal Ahead‘s founder and president, Ed Clancy joined Midday Edition on Monday to talk about what they’ve learned through their pilot program in San Diego county thus far.

“Over 271,000 miles have been ridden in over two years. The carbon emissions reductions of e-bikes over cars have been 18.3 metric tons, or the equivalent of about 60 trees planted,” Clancy said.

Though the details for the new statewide program are still being worked out, as is the amount of subsidy that will be provided, equity has been identified as a major focus. Clancy elaborated on how equity is influencing what communities the program will be prioritizing.

“Essentially, it’s looking at communities that rely on public transportation. They have a lot of challenges getting to and from places in short periods of time, or you may have older cars in those neighborhoods that are polluting a lot,” he said. “It’s working from the inside-out to say, here’s a safe, efficient, low cost, high impact means of transportation that can be introduced to these spaces.”