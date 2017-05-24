By

By

California loses ground in fight against runaway production

Annlee Ellingson, L.A. Biz, 5/23/17

It’s getting harder and harder for Los Angeles to claim it’s the movie capital of the world when more blockbusters were made in Georgia last year than California.

Some 17 of the top 100-grossing domestic releases were shot in the Peach State last year, according to FilmL.A.’s 2016 Feature Film Study, followed closely by 16 in the United Kingdom. Canada ranked third with 13.

California fell all the way down to fourth with a dozen — five of which were animated films.

The Golden State was runner-up, however, in dollars spent on production with $851.2 million. The U.K. led that metric with $1.1 billion.

This marks the fourth year of FilmL.A.’s annual study, which California led in 2014 and 2015, though the nonprofit film office has changed its methodology this year, analyzing the top 100 movies at the domestic box office rather than all the releases by the major studios and a shifting selection of mini majors.

“California’s top competitors are investing substantial sums to attract new feature projects with large production budgets,” said FilmL.A. President Paul Audley in a statement. “This study provides an updated look at California’s position within this space and reaffirms the highly competitive nature of tax credits and rebate programs worldwide.”

California’s film tax credit program has been overhauled in the last couple of years, more than tripling the budget to $330 million and opening up the tax credits to big-budget movies.

Three of the titles included in FilmL.A.’s feature film survey received tax credits from California: “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “The Conjuring 2” and “Why Him?” These projects spent approximately $99.5 million filming in California, receiving $12.4 million in tax credits.

Other films shot in California last year included “Sully,” “La La Land” and “Hail, Caesar!” as well as five animated movies: “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Trolls,” “Finding Dory” and “Kung Fu Panda 3.”

By comparison, Georgia set a record for spending on its incentive program last year, issuing $606 million in credits in fiscal 2016. Movies shot in the Peach State last year included “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Passengers.”