California Lowered Sales Tax Rate Still Among Highest in Nation (Quarter Cent!)

Congratulations thanks to the massive tax cut Jerry brown and the Democrats, using the voters approved. That $4 Starbucks coffee is now one cent cheaper—not a typo. That is a tax cut Democrat version. Can't wait to see a real tax cut provided by Trump and the Congress. At the same time, the extension of Pro. 30 will cost California taxpayers at least $9 billion a year for twelve years. In total, the November election gave us to close $500 billion in new taxes and debt. So, save that penny, you will need it!

Ben Adler, Capitol Public Radio,12/30/16

California’s sales tax will drop by a quarter of a percent in the new year. The reduction comes from the partial expiration of a statewide ballot measure that helped end California’s budget crisis.

Four years ago, voters approved Proposition 30, which raised the income tax significantly on the wealthiest Californians and raised the sales tax a tiny bit on everyone.

That quarter-of-a-cent increase equated to paying an additional $0.01 on a $4 coffee; $1 on a $400 television; and $100 on a $40,000 car.

Voters extended Proposition 30’s income tax increases in last month’s presidential election with Proposition 55 – but that initiative allowed the Prop 30 sales tax hike to expire.

As a result, California’s lowest sales tax rate drops from 7.5 percent to 7.25. Many cities and counties have tacked on additional sales taxes, meaning the highest rate drops from 10 percent to 9.75.

The state’s sales tax rates remain among the highest in the nation.