California Lutheran University Students: Ungrateful Users

For more than twenty years Elton Gallegly represented Simi Valley and Thousands Oaks in Congress. Before that he was the Mayor of Simi Valley. He was involved in Congress in foreign affairs and public safety. He was talking about the problems of illegal aliens before it was cool to discuss. At one point he and his Chief of Staff went down to MacArthur Park in Los Angeles and for $25 bought phony drivers licenses and Social Security cards—to make the point how easy it is be a criminal from a foreign country in the United States. As part of his retirement he donated a large sum of money to California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks for the purpose of scholarships—and the University took his official papers as a way to show the history of our legislation. How do the students repay Gallegly, who is a long time personal friend, by picketing, petitions, and lies. Worse they are trying to deny history and erase it. Educated, no, just a bunch of illiterate bullies that prefer ignorance—at the expense of Gallegly and others that raise money for their scholarships. If they were serious, they would give back the money.

CLU students, faculty seek delay on Gallegly Center

By Becca Whitnall, Simi Valley Acorn, 12/1/17

After four years of providing fellowships to Cal Lutheran University students dedicating themselves to public service, a program named for longtime Ventura County Congressman Elton Gallegly is getting a physical home on campus.

While the construction inside the school’s Pearson Library— which is to include a replica of the congressman’s D.C. office— is a welcome sight to some, others, namely students and faculty, are questioning its timing, location and namesake.

In a letter published Nov. 16 in CLU’s student newspaper, The Echo, mathematics professor Christopher Brown says, “Elton Gallegly’s past actions are not just inconsistent with but opposed to the mission of CLU and the identity and values we aspire to.”

“I am utterly unable to reconcile the Gallegly Center with CLU’s current goals of equity and diversity or its mission statement,” he writes.

Another CLU faculty member, religion professor Sam Thomas, wrote the paper and called on the campus community to oppose construction, which was approved by the university’s Board of Regents in October.

Fourth-year biology major Lia Ceja and her friends have started a petition asking CLU to at least delay work, which has just begun, until after finals. As of Nov. 21, they had over 480 student signatures and another 250 from alumni.

“We do not agree that construction for this center will be held during school hours, a few weeks prior to finals week, a time where many students go to the library for a silent study space,” their petition says. “More importantly, after researching Elton Gallegly, we do not support his legislation and believe it contradicts what Cal Lutheran stands for.”

The petition asserts that during his 25 years in Congress, Gallegly, a Republican, “targeted the identities shared by many of our students, people of color—particularly Hispanics—the LGBTQ community, and immigrants to this country.”

University response

Because the university is also concerned with noise and disrupting students and staff, the very first phase of the construction is building a sound wall, said Karin Grennan, CLU spokesperson.

“We’ve done this a few times in the library and we haven’t had any problems with it,” Grennan said.

If construction on the center does become disruptive, the facilities staff will find workarounds,

CLU President Chris Kimball said.

“The university absolutely does not want students distracted with too much noise,” he said. “I have every hope and expectation there won’t be disruptions, but if there are, we’ll handle them on a case-by-case basis.”

It’s more difficult to appease those who object to the center on political grounds, the university president said.

“In general, for an institute like a college or university, any time you have a political figure, it raises some concern. I recognize not everyone shares the same views and . . . I regret the discomfort the symbolism causes some folks.”

Kimball said he understands some critics’ focus on immigration but notes immigration policy was only one aspect of Gallegly’s political life, pointing out, for example, the congressman’s work in helping to keep the local Navy bases open and the economic good that did for the region.

Nonpartisan

Both Kimball, Grennan and the center’s namesake himself make clear the center itself is nonpartisan. So far, the program has sponsored seven fellows and most have worked for Democrats, Kimball said.

“This is not a right-wing think tank,” he said. “It really is about offering a neutral, nonpartisan opportunity for those who want to enter public service.”

Reached by phone, Gallegly said the center is about helping students who might not otherwise have the financial means pursue a master’s degree.

“As a father of four and grandparent of 10, I have a vested interest in the future of young people,” he said. “But my role for the center is raising money and making sure we have the programs available to these young folks; that’s the crux of it.”

The Simi Valley resident said he doesn’t even sit in on the committee that makes the fellowship selections.

As part of the university’s Master’s in Public Policy and Administration program, the school launched the center in March 2013. Gallegly Center Fellows are able to pursue internships in Washington, D.C., Sacramento and locally. As graduate students, the fellows complete research projects and field work intended to prepare them for public service careers

Gallegly, who left Congress in 2012, is loaning his legislative and personal papers to CLU so that students and faculty can use them for research. Part of the on-campus center will be a research area where students can study the papers.

The nonpartisan defense has failed to win over critics like Brown and Thomas.

“When we look at Gallegly’s political career and his associated actions, the issues of concern to me are not policy issues . . . but are ethical, issues about how we treat undocumented persons, about our engagement with other cultures, and about how we treat underrepresented persons in our community,” Brown said in his letter.