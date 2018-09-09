By

Little by little, big companies like Toyota and small firms like AEND of Huntington Beach, are leaving California for Texas. The cost of taxes, water, energy, regulations, bad transportation and worse education, potholes on the roads and criminals on the streets, this is a State that does not want the middle class—and its policy makes sure the goal of the old and confused Guv Brown of depopulating the Confederate State of California is met. Note this was reported in the TEXAS media. I could not find this story in California media. How many other firms are leaving? Read the Texas media for the facts.

California manufacturer to move HQ, 40 jobs to Central Texas

High cost of doing business in the Golden State convinced AEND to move

By Daniel Salazar , Austin Business Journal,7 20/18

A California manufacturer is planning to put its wheels down in Central Texas early next year when it moves its headquarters to Hutto.

The Williamson County suburb also scored another win this week: keeping its city manager, who was a finalist for the top city job in a suburb of Denver.

AEND Industries Inc. plans to move its HQ from Huntington Beach, Calif., to Hutto in 2019 . The company manufactures wheels for skateboards, long boards, scooters, wheelchairs, derby cars and other vehicles.

It wants to build a 19,200-square-foot facility at North Town Commons Business Park, near the intersection of FM 1660 North and Limmer Loop.

AEND executives said the cost of doing business in California drove them to Texas. They plan to employ at least 40 people within nine months of opening in Hutto.

“They’re bringing jobs with them,” said Dan Thornton, vice chairman of Hutto’s economic development corporation. “We’re very happy to have them coming in.”

“California is a target for us,” City Manager Odis Jones added.

Hutto’s EDC will provide a $175,000 grant over five years to reimburse the company for moving expenses, according to the announcement.

Also on Thursday, Hutto announced that Jones would remain with the city. Jones was one of four finalists for the city manager position in Aurora, Colo., about 15 miles outside downtown Denver.

“I am not seeking to leave Hutto but was honored to be recruited as a finalist and felt privileged to be a part of the interview process,” Jones said in a statement. “My work here in Hutto is not yet done.”

Jones has played a role in several key additions to the fast-growing suburb, such as the mixed-use Co-Op District , the Innovation Business Park and the addition of a Flix Brewhouse movie theater .

“He has proved up to the task of growing Hutto in a balanced way full of heritage and economic vitality,” Mayor Doug Gaul said. “He has done an outstanding job here in growing the organization and driving economic development, and there is more success ahead as we continue to develop and grow our community.”

Jones was hired in 2016 and got a $15,000 bonus last year, according to Community Impact . He has an annual base salary of $275,000, according to city records obtained by Austin Business Journal.