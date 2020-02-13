California Mass Layoffs on the Rise

By

These layoffs are due to reporting requirements of State law. NOT reported are the firings of part time no-employees, like truckers, journalists, ride share drivers health care workers and more. AB 5 is killing the economy—yet the media continues to refuse to report the numbers of those who are done with the gig economy because of the socialist policies of Sacramento.

“There were 420 notices affecting 42,801 during the same period the year before.

There were 366 such notices affecting 34,681 workers in the first seven months of 2014-15.

Mass layoffs on the rise

Dan Morain, WhatsMatters, Calmatters, 2/13/20

Though an imperfect economic barometer, the number of WARN Act notices announcing mass layoffs in California spiked in the first seven months of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The law: Employers of 50 or more workers must give a 60-day notice when they are going to shut down a plant and lay off workers. That’s according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act, authored by L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz when he was in the Assembly in 2002.

Between July 2019 and January 2020, there were 610 such notices affecting 49,436 workers. That’s the largest number by far dating to at least 2014-15.

There were 420 notices affecting 42,801 during the same period the year before.

There were 366 such notices affecting 34,681 workers in the first seven months of 2014-15.